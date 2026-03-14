Access Life America Inc

Hosted by

Access Life America Inc

About this event

Boston Gala Registration (Early Bird $75 till May 15th)

One Burlington Mall Road

Burlington, MA 01803, USA

ALA - Table
$75
Available until May 15

(Early Bird $75 till May 15th, $95 later)


Enjoy an evening with food & entertainment as you support the kids battling Cancer

VIP Admission
$75
Available until May 15

(Early Bird $75 till May 15th, $95 later)


Enjoy an evening with food & entertainment as you support the kids battling Cancer.

Hemangi & Friends - 1
$75
Available until May 15

(Early Bird $75 till May 15th, $95 later)


Enjoy an evening with food & entertainment as you support the kids battling Cancer

Hemangi & Friends - 2
$75
Available until May 15

(Early Bird $75 till May 15th, $95 later)


Enjoy an evening with food & entertainment as you support the kids battling Cancer

Ira & Friends - 1
$75
Available until May 15

(Early Bird $75 till May 15th, $95 later)


Enjoy an evening with food & entertainment as you support the kids battling Cancer

Ira & Friends - 2
$75
Available until May 15

(Early Bird $75 till May 15th, $95 later)


Enjoy an evening with food & entertainment as you support the kids battling Cancer

Ira & Friends - 3
$75
Available until May 15

(Early Bird $75 till May 15th, $95 later)


Enjoy an evening with food & entertainment as you support the kids battling Cancer

Aditi & Friends
$75
Available until May 15

(Early Bird $75 till May 15th, $95 later)


Enjoy an evening with food & entertainment as you support the kids battling Cancer

Neha & friends
$75
Available until May 15

(Early Bird $75 till May 15th, $95 later)


Enjoy an evening with food & entertainment as you support the kids battling Cancer

Rashmi Dani
$75
Available until May 15

(Early Bird $75 till May 15th, $95 later)


Enjoy an evening with food & entertainment as you support the kids battling Cancer

Sukanya & Friends
$75
Available until May 15

(Early Bird $75 till May 15th, $95 later)


Enjoy an evening with food & entertainment as you support the kids battling Cancer

Kalindi Kango & Friends
$75
Available until May 15

(Early Bird $75 till May 15th, $95 later)


Enjoy an evening with food & entertainment as you support the kids battling Cancer

Nitin & Kajal
$75
Available until May 15

(Early Bird $75 till May 15th, $95 later)


Enjoy an evening with food & entertainment as you support the kids battling Cancer

Add a donation for Access Life America Inc

$

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