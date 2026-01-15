Boston Japan 2026 Crowdfunding

Offered by
Never wait in food lines again! Introducing our new Premium Quick Pass that lets you skip right to the front of the line. This premium pass can be used an unlimited number of times and is perfect for families and friends. ★ Details: A Premium Quick Pass allows your group to skip to the front of food lines as many times as you like. This does not include any discount on the price of food and is only for skipping the line. ★ For pre-packaged/non-cooked foods there is a limit of 5 items per transaction. For food that needs on-site preparation and/or cooking, there is a limit of 2 servings per transaction. Quick Passes can be used at any food vendor!
Skip the line using a Quick Food Pass! Usable up to 3 times, you can skip right to the front of the food lines. ★ Details: A Quick Food Pass allows you to skip to the front of food lines a total of 3 times. This does not include any discount on the price of food and is only for skipping the line. ★ For pre-packaged/non-cooked foods there is a limit of 5 items per transaction. For food that needs on-site preparation and/or cooking, there is a limit of 2 servings per transaction. Quick Passes can be used at any food vendor!
Get your very own Japan Festival T-shirt! Comes in either black or white. ★ If purchased early enough, you will be able to pick it up at the event. Otherwise, we will ship the shirt to you after the crowdfunding campaign is finished. ★ For items shipped directly to your home, we will collect shipping information after the completion of the crowdfunding campaign.
Authentic Japanese Tenugui A "Tenugui" is a multi-purpose cotton cloth used in Japan for centuries. Unlike regular towels, they are lightweight, quick-drying, and durable.
Show your support by wearing one of our custom JFB Trucker Hat! *Note the final product may differ in looks For items shipped directly to your home, we will collect shipping information after the completion of the crowdfunding campaign.
Keep yourself dry with our custom JFB Umbrella *Note the final product may differ in looks For items shipped directly to your home, we will collect shipping information after the completion of the crowdfunding campaign.
Celebrate the spirit of Japanese culture in Boston with this exclusive Boston Japan Festival 2026 tumbler.
Designed specially for the 2026 festival, this limited-edition item features a unique commemorative design available only through this campaign.
• Capacity: 18 oz
• Special Edition: Boston Japan Festival 2026 exclusive design
• Double‑wall insulation keeps drinks hot or cold longer
• Great as a souvenir or gift
• Made with up to 30% recycled PP plastic
• BPA‑free
• Clear, sip‑through lid
• Fits most standard cup holders
• Top‑rack dishwasher safe
• Not microwave‑safe
• Made in the USA
Celebrate Japan Festival Boston 2026 with eco-friendly exclusivity! In collaboration with ChopValue—the world’s first brand to upcycle used chopsticks—we proudly present this special edition of sustainable coasters featuring timeless Japanese designs. Crafted from recycled bamboo chopsticks, each coaster breathes new life into materials that would otherwise go to waste. Blending cultural charm with environmental mindfulness, these coasters are perfect for anyone who values both tradition and sustainability.
For items shipped directly to your home, we will collect shipping information after the completion of the crowdfunding campaign.
