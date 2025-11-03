Boston Little Saigon

Boston Little Saigon Gala & Awards

699 Morrissey Blvd

Dorchester, MA 02122, USA

General Admission
$150

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Table Seating
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Seating for 10

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Sponsorship - Jade Changemaker
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Dedicated, tagged social media post on all Boston Little Saigon accounts

Logo on photo backdrop during the Gala

Invitation to and recognition at our Gala (2 Regular tickets)

Prominent position of half-page advertisement in Gala program book

Sponsorship - Sapphire Changemaker
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Sponsorship

Dedicated, tagged social media post on all Boston Little Saigon accounts

Logo on photo backdrop during the Gala

Invitation to and recognition at our Gala (4 Regular tickets)

Gala reserved table and name displayed on table

Prominent position of full-page advertisement in Gala program book

Sponsorship - Ruby Changemaker
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

Partner Program membership ($450 value)

Name and logo on street banner on Dorchester Avenue

Dedicated, tagged social media post on all Boston Little Saigon accounts

Logo on photo backdrop during the Gala

Invitation to and recognition at our Gala (5 tickets)

Gala reserved table and name displayed on table

Prominent position of full-page advertisement in Gala program book

Sponsorship - Pearl Changemaker
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Partner Program membership ($450 value)

Name and logo on street banner on Dorchester Avenue

Name and logo on our website as premier sponsor of Boston Little Saigon Gala

Dedicated, tagged social media post on all Boston Little Saigon accounts

Logo on photo backdrop during the Gala

Invitation to and recognition at our Gala (10 tickets)

Speech at Gala and presentation of a Premier Sponsor Plaque

Gala reserved table and name displayed on table

Prominent position of full-page advertisement in Gala program book

Name and logo on displayed at the Gala (2 locations)

Name on logo on Gala Gift Bag

Sponsorship - Diamond Changemaker
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 20 tickets

Exclusive promotion as Presenting Sponsor

Partner Program membership ($450 value)

Name and logo on street banner on Dorchester Avenue

1-2 minute video ad to be featured at the Gala

Name and logo on our website as premier sponsor of our Boston Little Saigon Gala

Dedicated, tagged social media post on all Boston Little Saigon accounts

Logo on photo backdrop during the Gala

Invitation to and recognition at our Gala (20 tickets)

Speech at Gala and presentation of a Premier Sponsor Plaque

Gala reserved table and name displayed on table

Back cover position of full-page advertisement in Gala program book

Name and logo on displayed at the Gala (4 locations)

Name on logo on Gala Gift Bag

