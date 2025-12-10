Hosted by

Boston Little Saigon

About this event

Boston Little Saigon's Virtual Silent Auction

Pick-up location

1443A Dorchester Ave, Dorchester, MA 02122, USA

Level 99 Gift Card item
Level 99 Gift Card
$30

Starting bid

Four 2-hour game play codes ($160 Value)


https://www.level99.com/?loc=natick-ma

The Sports Museum at TD Garden item
The Sports Museum at TD Garden
$30

Starting bid

VIP Tour of The Sports Museum for 10 people ($450 Value)


https://www.sportsmuseum.org/

Clay Lounge Gift Card item
Clay Lounge Gift Card
$30

Starting bid

2 seats to a one-time workshop ($180 Value)


https://www.clayloungeboston.com/

Sloomoo Institute Gift Card item
Sloomoo Institute Gift Card
$30

Starting bid

$200 Gift Card


https://www.sloomoo.com/

Five Iron Golf Gift Card item
Five Iron Golf Gift Card
$30

Starting bid

$250 Gift Card


https://fiveirongolf.com/

Breakout Games Gift Card item
Breakout Games Gift Card
$30

Starting bid

$200 Gift Card


https://breakoutgames.com/boston

Spa Nijoli and Salon (Methuen) item
Spa Nijoli and Salon (Methuen)
$30

Starting bid

Certificate for service (winner can choose from the services listed on voucher)


https://nijoli.com/

Activate (South Bay) item
Activate (South Bay)
$30

Starting bid

2 game vouchers ($300 Value)


https://playactivate.com/boston-south-bay

Woodstock Inn and Resort item
Woodstock Inn and Resort
$30

Starting bid

1 night mid week stay for 2 with breakfast ($500 Value)


https://www.woodstockinn.com/

