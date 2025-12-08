Boston Qazaq School 2nd trimester 2025/2026

Ticket for One month for three children in this Winter 2025 Trimester.

Semester includes 3 months (December through the end of February).

So, for the whole trimester one needs 3 tickets of this type.



20% discount for 2nd child is applied.

Price breakdown is following: $135 for the first child, $108 for the second and $81 for the third.



Weekend school lasts 12 weeks in total (9 school days). From December 6th to February 28th. Includes Field Trip.