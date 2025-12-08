Boston Qazaq School 2nd trimester 2025/2026

Hosted by
About this event
Cambridge, MA 02142, USA
Ticket for all the lessons for one child for Winter 2025 Trimester.
Weekend school lasts 12 weeks in total (9 school days). From December 6th to February 28th. Includes Field Trip.
Ticket for One month for one child in this Winter 2025 Trimester.
Trimester includes 3 months (December through the end of February).
So, for the whole semester one needs 3 tickets of this type.
Weekend school lasts 12 weeks in total (9 school days). From December 6th to February 28th. Includes Field Trip.
Ticket for all the lessons for two children for Winter 2025 Trimester.
20% discount for 2nd child is applied.
Price breakdown is following: $405 for the first child and $324 for the second.
Weekend school lasts 12 weeks in total (9 school days). From December 6th to February 28th. Includes Field Trip.
Ticket for One month for two children in this Winter 2025 Trimester.
Semester includes 3 months (December through the end of February).
So, for the whole trimester one needs 3 tickets of this type.
20% discount for 2nd child is applied.
Price breakdown is following: $135 for the first child and $108 for the second.
Weekend school lasts 12 weeks in total (9 school days). From December 6th to February 28th. Includes Field Trip.
Ticket for all the lessons for three children for Winter 2025 Trimester.
20% discount for 2nd child is applied and 40% discount applied for 3rd child.
Price breakdown is following: $405 for the first child, $324 for the second and $243 for the third.
Weekend school lasts 12 weeks in total (9 school days). From December 6th to February 28th. Includes Field Trip.
Ticket for One month for three children in this Winter 2025 Trimester.
Semester includes 3 months (December through the end of February).
So, for the whole trimester one needs 3 tickets of this type.
20% discount for 2nd child is applied.
Price breakdown is following: $135 for the first child, $108 for the second and $81 for the third.
Weekend school lasts 12 weeks in total (9 school days). From December 6th to February 28th. Includes Field Trip.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!