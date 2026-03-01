Boston Qazaq School 3nd trimester 2025/2026

Hosted by
Cambridge, MA 02142, USA
Ticket for all the lessons for one child for Spring 2026 Trimester.
Weekend school lasts 13 weeks in total (9 school days, 2 fields trips). From March 1st to May 30th.
Ticket for One month for one child in this Spring 2026 Trimester.
Trimester includes 3 months (March through the end of May).
So, for the whole semester one needs 3 tickets of this type.
Ticket for all the lessons for two children for Spring 2026 Trimester.
20% discount for 2nd child is applied.
Price breakdown is following: $495 for the first child and $396 for the second.
Ticket for One month for two children in this Spring 2026 Trimester.
Semester includes 3 months (March through the end of May).
So, for the whole trimester one needs 3 tickets of this type.
20% discount for 2nd child is applied.
Price breakdown is following: $165 for the first child and $132 for the second.
Ticket for all the lessons for three children for Spring 2026 Trimester.
20% discount for 2nd child is applied and 40% discount applied for 3rd child.
Price breakdown is following: $495 for the first child, $396 for the second and $297 for the third.
Ticket for One month for three children in this Spring 2026 Trimester.
Semester includes 3 months (March through the end of May).
So, for the whole trimester one needs 3 tickets of this type.
20% discount for 2nd child is applied and 40% discount applied for 3rd child.
Price breakdown is following: $165 for the first child, $132 for the second and $99 for the third.
