Miras Boston Kazakh Cultural Foundation

Boston Qazaq School 3nd trimester 2025/2026

101 Rogers St

Cambridge, MA 02142, USA

Trimester (1 child)
$495

Ticket for all the lessons for one child for Spring 2026 Trimester.

Weekend school lasts 13 weeks in total (9 school days, 2 fields trips). From March 1st to May 30th.

Month (1 child)
$165

Ticket for One month for one child in this Spring 2026 Trimester.
Trimester includes 3 months (March through the end of May).
So, for the whole semester one needs 3 tickets of this type.

Weekend school lasts 13 weeks in total (9 school days, 2 field trips). From March 1st to May 30th.

Trimester (2 children)
$861

Ticket for all the lessons for two children for Spring 2026 Trimester.

20% discount for 2nd child is applied.
Price breakdown is following: $495 for the first child and $396 for the second.

Weekend school lasts 13 weeks in total (9 school days, 2 field trips). From March 1st to May 30th.

Month (2 children)
$297

Ticket for One month for two children in this Spring 2026 Trimester.
Semester includes 3 months (March through the end of May).
So, for the whole trimester one needs 3 tickets of this type.

20% discount for 2nd child is applied.
Price breakdown is following: $165 for the first child and $132 for the second.

Weekend school lasts 13 weeks in total (9 school days, 2 field trips). From March 1st to May 30th.

Trimester (3 children)
$1,188

Ticket for all the lessons for three children for Spring 2026 Trimester.

20% discount for 2nd child is applied and 40% discount applied for 3rd child.
Price breakdown is following: $495 for the first child, $396 for the second and $297 for the third.

Weekend school lasts 13 weeks in total (9 school days, 2 field trips). From March 1st to May 30th.

Month (3 children)
$396

Ticket for One month for three children in this Spring 2026 Trimester.
Semester includes 3 months (March through the end of May).
So, for the whole trimester one needs 3 tickets of this type.

20% discount for 2nd child is applied and 40% discount applied for 3rd child.
Price breakdown is following: $165 for the first child, $132 for the second and $99 for the third.

Weekend school lasts 13 weeks in total (9 school days, 2 field trips). From March 1st to May 30th.

