Boston Qazaq School 3nd trimester 2025/2026

Ticket for One month for three children in this Spring 2026 Trimester.

Semester includes 3 months (March through the end of May).

So, for the whole trimester one needs 3 tickets of this type.



20% discount for 2nd child is applied and 40% discount applied for 3rd child.

Price breakdown is following: $165 for the first child, $132 for the second and $99 for the third.



Weekend school lasts 13 weeks in total (9 school days, 2 field trips). From March 1st to May 30th.