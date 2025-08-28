Boston Qazaq School Weekend Classes

Ticket for One month for three children in this Fall 2025 Trimester.

Semester includes 3 months (September through the end of November).

So, for the whole trimester one needs 3 tickets of this type.



20% discount for 2nd child is applied.

Price breakdown is following: $180 for the first child, $144 for the second and $108 for the third.



Weekend school lasts 12 weeks in total. From September 6th to November 29th. Includes Apple Picking with Families and Picnic.