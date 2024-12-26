Boston Society for Neurology, Neurosurgery, and Psychiatry Memberships

Senior-level membership
$150

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly

Attending physicians and equivalent
Trainee membership
$25

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly

Residents, fellows, medical students, postdocs, and other trainees. We will verify trainee status on your program's website. If you are not listed there, please email [email protected]
Non-physician membership
$75

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly

Membership for psychologists, allied health professionals, scientists (non-physicians), and other community members
addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing