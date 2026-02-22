Bostonet's 2026 Online Auction

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Starting bid
Value: $1,100. NOTE: FOR BOSTONET MEMBERS ONLY. 2 nights off-season at lakehouse in Barrington, NH. House has direct lake access for swimming, boating, and more. 3 bedrooms, 7 beds & 2 full baths (one with bath tub). (For Bostonet members only)
Starting bid
Value: $129. The Elements massage therapists in Newton, MA listen to your needs and employ the proper techniques to deliver a truly therapeutic experience. We invite you to experience the rejuvenating benefits of massage and skin therapy today and discover the positive effect it can have on your body and your well-being. Therapeutic massage and skincare are medically proven methods for supporting your health and wellness. You’ll enjoy benefits such as: relief from back and neck pain, reduced stress, increased circulation, and improved range of motion.
Starting bid
Value: $50. Enjoy a fresh, professional look with a complimentary haircut and style. Whether you ’re ready for a full refresh or a polished maintenance cut, this experience includes a personalized consultation, precision haircut, and finished style tailored to your hair type and lifestyle.
Starting bid
Value: $50. Enjoy a fresh, professional look with a complimentary haircut and style. Whether you ’re ready for a full refresh or a polished maintenance cut, this experience includes a personalized consultation, precision haircut, and finished style tailored to your hair type and lifestyle.
Starting bid
Value: $50. Yanna Ben-David is a professional licensed esthetician with over 20 years of experience as a skincare specialist. As a professional esthetician, she performs a range of services, including:
Facials: Personalized custom treatments to cleanse, exfoliate, and nourish the skin for great results.
Face Lifting Massage: Sculptural facial massage improves the overall look of the face, tones the epidermis, increases elasticity and helps relax the facial muscles.
Eyebrow Shaping and Restoration: Eyebrow shaping is an art. All the popular methods like waxing, threading, and tweezing to highlight your natural beauty.
Waxing: Both strip waxing and stripless waxing techniques, adjusting the appropriate one to the relevant area of the body. Each method requires a different type of waxing.
Advanced Treatments: Advanced procedures like microneedling and LED light therapy.
Starting bid
Value: $50. Yanna Ben-David is a professional licensed esthetician with over 20 years of experience as a skincare specialist. As a professional esthetician, she performs a range of services, including:
Facials: Personalized custom treatments to cleanse, exfoliate, and nourish the skin for great results.
Face Lifting Massage: Sculptural facial massage improves the overall look of the face, tones the epidermis, increases elasticity and helps relax the facial muscles.
Eyebrow Shaping and Restoration: Eyebrow shaping is an art. All the popular methods like waxing, threading, and tweezing to highlight your natural beauty.
Waxing: Both strip waxing and stripless waxing techniques, adjusting the appropriate one to the relevant area of the body. Each method requires a different type of waxing.
Advanced Treatments: Advanced procedures like microneedling and LED light therapy.
Starting bid
Value: $50. Yanna Ben-David is a professional licensed esthetician with over 20 years of experience as a skincare specialist. As a professional esthetician, she performs a range of services, including:
Facials: Personalized custom treatments to cleanse, exfoliate, and nourish the skin for great results.
Face Lifting Massage: Sculptural facial massage improves the overall look of the face, tones the epidermis, increases elasticity and helps relax the facial muscles.
Eyebrow Shaping and Restoration: Eyebrow shaping is an art. All the popular methods like waxing, threading, and tweezing to highlight your natural beauty.
Waxing: Both strip waxing and stripless waxing techniques, adjusting the appropriate one to the relevant area of the body. Each method requires a different type of waxing.
Advanced Treatments: Advanced procedures like microneedling and LED light therapy.
Starting bid
Value: $195. We’re not your average Massage Therapists! We’re here to provide you with an individualized, authentic, and compassionate approach to Massage Therapy, Myofascial Release, and Energy Work. If you are looking for deep tissue massage therapy for chronic pain, massage therapy for stress relief, prenatal massage therapy , relaxation massage therapy , and lymphatic drainage massage in , contact Skin to Soul and book a session. Skin to Soul has locations in Woburn, MA and Somerville, MA and supports clients from Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine.
Starting bid
Value: $195. We’re not your average Massage Therapists! We’re here to provide you with an individualized, authentic, and compassionate approach to Massage Therapy, Myofascial Release, and Energy Work. If you are looking for deep tissue massage therapy for chronic pain, massage therapy for stress relief, prenatal massage therapy , relaxation massage therapy , and lymphatic drainage massage in , contact Skin to Soul and book a session. Skin to Soul has locations in Woburn, MA and Somerville, MA and supports clients from Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine.
Starting bid
Value: $150. One day of postpartum care for a mom who just had a baby: includes cooking for the new mom and skills for breastfeeding (if needed), or or whatever might be needed or helpful.
Starting bid
Value: $75. We are a progressive, innovative and highly educated salon leader in the Greater Boston area. We are well known as the best salon to go to when you want a new hairstyle, flawless color, highlights and re-texturing among other hair services. Mary and Ken Davis, owners of Davis Hairdressing are committed to providing a high quality experience that clients can count on to make them look and feel great.
Starting bid
Value: $150. 3-hour time block. Can take out to movies, concert, art museum, coffee shop or just talking or preparing a meal.
Starting bid
Value: $49. Based in Watertown, MA, Artemis Yoga is an independent yoga studio offering over 30+ classes weekly in-studio or online. The schedule is flexible for studio or home practice. Artemis Yoga is known for its welcoming community where anyone can learn and practice yoga to strengthen the body and relax the mind. With easy nearby parking and directly on the MBTA bus line, Artemis Yoga is convenient to Cambridge, Harvard Square, Brighton, Belmont and Newton.
Starting bid
Value: $49. Based in Watertown, MA, Artemis Yoga is an independent yoga studio offering over 30+ classes weekly in-studio or online. The schedule is flexible for studio or home practice. Artemis Yoga is known for its welcoming community where anyone can learn and practice yoga to strengthen the body and relax the mind. With easy nearby parking and directly on the MBTA bus line, Artemis Yoga is convenient to Cambridge, Harvard Square, Brighton, Belmont and Newton.
Starting bid
Value: $327. Jewish Community Center of Greater Boston's mission is to create a vibrant, thriving community where everyone belongs. We achieve that goal by nurturing meaningful and lasting relationships, and nourishing minds, bodies, and spirits through dynamic, innovative, and accessible experiences grounded in Jewish values. We proudly welcome a growing and increasingly diverse set of individuals and families from all over Greater Boston, and actively support the building of individuals’ unique identities and connections to Jewish life.
Starting bid
Value: $80. With 21 pickleball courts, there’s no better place to turn your friends into foes than at Bosse Natick Mall. Each court features its own lounge-style seating space and courtside service—perfect for those who prefer to sit back, relax, and enjoy the showdown from the comfort of a couch.Our stadium court offers an ideal venue for large-scale events, comfortably accommodating over 300 spectators. The Bosse Sports Lounge is the perfect destination for sports fans to gather, offering plenty of TVs, excellent food, drinks, and more. It’s the ideal place to catch up with friends while cheering on your favorite teams. Guests can enjoy shuffleboard tables, golf simulators, and a darts lounge, making it a hub for entertainment. Renowned chef Chris Coombs offers wood-fired artisanal pizza, rustic Italian dishes and an extensive wine collection at Bosse Enoteca. Bosse Cafe is everything you’d expect of a cafe led by a Parisian pastry chef – from croissants to fresh juices and smoothies. Stop in for breakfast or lunch to fuel up before heading out to the court. Bosse also offers a kids' club for ages 1-9.
Starting bid
Value: $149. Soul.Train.Fitness is Somerville's leading training facility. 21 day trial pass grants access to unlimited Team Training, Yoga, and Pilates, and 6 Small Group Training sessions. Soul. Train. Fitness members love the experience of working out here. 1:1 Training is also available. We promise to make you sweat, laugh, build strength and burn fat while working towards reaching your full potential!
Starting bid
Value: $200. Incorporate yoga to make your next event memorable! Whether it’s a retreat, wellness day, or special occasion, Vered will bring a calming and energizing yoga experience to your event. We can design the practice around your theme and attendees, making it a perfect addition for corporate wellness events, birthday celebrations, or bridal showers.
Starting bid
Value: $130. Healthworks is a women-only fitness center with a variety of classes, personal training, and spa amenities. Centrally located in Coolidge Corner, our newest club features recent renovation, the highest quality equipment, expert personal training and team training programs, an enhanced group fitness studio, a cycling studio equipped with state-of-the-art Stages bikes, massage, nutrition counseling, and more. Recover in our new member lounge or spa-like locker room featuring luxury products, a eucalyptus steam room, and sauna.
Starting bid
Value: $78. As a global center for ocean exploration and marine conservation, New England Aquarium is a great place for adults and kids alike to meet amazing sea creatures and learn more about our oceans. Here, you can touch sharks and rays at the Touch Tank, watch northern seals play at the Marine Mammal Center, and say hello to Myrtle the turtle at the four-story high Giant Ocean Tank. Be sure to join the Whale Watch too, which will take you out by boat to Boston Harbor to spot wild whales jumping out of the Atlantic Ocean.
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