Bostonet's 2026 Online Auction

Value: $50. Yanna Ben-David is a professional licensed esthetician with over 20 years of experience as a skincare specialist. As a professional esthetician, she performs a range of services, including:

Facials: Personalized custom treatments to cleanse, exfoliate, and nourish the skin for great results.

Face Lifting Massage: Sculptural facial massage improves the overall look of the face, tones the epidermis, increases elasticity and helps relax the facial muscles.

Eyebrow Shaping and Restoration: Eyebrow shaping is an art. All the popular methods like waxing, threading, and tweezing to highlight your natural beauty.

Waxing: Both strip waxing and stripless waxing techniques, adjusting the appropriate one to the relevant area of the body. Each method requires a different type of waxing.

Advanced Treatments: Advanced procedures like microneedling and LED light therapy.