Boston's Forgotten Felines' June Online Auction on Zeffy

Donated by Karen’s Cooking School

Value: $350

Minimum Bid: $125 ($5 bids please)



Enjoy a private Chinese cooking class for up to four (4) people with Chef Karen at your home. [Location must be within 10-mile radius of Brighton.]



Learn how to recreate your favorite Chinese dishes at home with step-by-step guidance in a fun, hands-on experience.



This two-hour experience is valued at $350 and features popular menu items such as dumplings, noodles, and fried rice.



Chef Karen is a first-generation Chinese American with deep family roots in the restaurant industry and a lifelong passion for Chinese cooking. She regularly volunteers at local libraries, teaching approachable and easy-to-follow Chinese recipes that anyone can make at home.



Karen’s Cooking School on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/share/16jyHs9kqC/?mibextid=wwXIfr



Karen’s Cooking School on Instagram:

https://www.instagram.com/redwokpanda?igsh=N3g4MHJubnQ3YXc4



Auction Begins: 6/1/26

Auction Ends: 6/7/26 at 11:59 PM EST*

* if we don't get the minimum bid by this date the item(s) will be pulled.

** bid in increments no less than $5 please

*** MA Sales Tax, if applicable, and Shipping & Handling to be added at end of auction.

Proceeds to benefit Boston's Forgotten Felines.

#bffcatrescue