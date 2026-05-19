Boston's Forgotten Felines' June Online Auction on Zeffy

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About this event
Starting bid
Donated by Karen’s Cooking School
Value: $350
Minimum Bid: $125 ($5 bids please)
Enjoy a private Chinese cooking class for up to four (4) people with Chef Karen at your home. [Location must be within 10-mile radius of Brighton.]
Learn how to recreate your favorite Chinese dishes at home with step-by-step guidance in a fun, hands-on experience.
This two-hour experience is valued at $350 and features popular menu items such as dumplings, noodles, and fried rice.
Chef Karen is a first-generation Chinese American with deep family roots in the restaurant industry and a lifelong passion for Chinese cooking. She regularly volunteers at local libraries, teaching approachable and easy-to-follow Chinese recipes that anyone can make at home.
Karen’s Cooking School on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/share/16jyHs9kqC/?mibextid=wwXIfr
Karen’s Cooking School on Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/redwokpanda?igsh=N3g4MHJubnQ3YXc4
Auction Begins: 6/1/26
Auction Ends: 6/7/26 at 11:59 PM EST*
* if we don't get the minimum bid by this date the item(s) will be pulled.
** bid in increments no less than $5 please
*** MA Sales Tax, if applicable, and Shipping & Handling to be added at end of auction.
Proceeds to benefit Boston's Forgotten Felines.
#bffcatrescue
Starting bid
Donated by a Friend of BFF
Value: $100
Minimum Bid: $40 ($5 bids please)
$100 digital gift card to The Mushroom Shop. “Well-curated shop carrying fresh, dried, foraged, and specialty mushrooms, along with snacks, sauces, and books. The Mushroom Shop also offers a broad range of classes on general mushroom knowledge, foraging, fermenting, herbalism, teas, and so much more.” Store location: 433 Medford St, Somerville, MA.
Auction Begins: 6/1/26
Auction Ends: 6/7/26 at 11:59 PM EST*
* if we don't get the minimum bid by this date the item(s) will be pulled.
** bid in increments no less than $5 please
*** MA Sales Tax, if applicable, and Shipping & Handling to be added at end of auction.
Proceeds to benefit Boston's Forgotten Felines.
#bffcatrescue
Starting bid
Donated & Handmade by Margaret Fasolo
Value: $150
Minimum Bid: $75 ($5 bids please)
This beautiful original artwork is of a curled up napping tabby kitty that can match your own tabby at home. The piece is matted and framed and ready for display. Print size: 11”x14”. Overall size with mat & frame is 18”x24”.
Auction Begins: 6/1/26
Auction Ends: 6/7/26 at 11:59 PM EST*
* if we don't get the minimum bid by this date the item(s) will be pulled.
** bid in increments no less than $5 please
*** MA Sales Tax, if applicable, and Shipping & Handling to be added at end of auction.
Proceeds to benefit Boston's Forgotten Felines.
#bffcatrescue
Starting bid
Donated by a Friend of BFF
Value: $120
Minimum Bid: $60 ($5 bids please)
Portland Leather tote bag. “Natural beauty and character define our original design that you will cherish forever. Sturdy English Bridle handles that soften over time. Exterior and interior pocket - perfect for your phone and other small items. Antiqued brass rivets look great with both silver and gold accessories. Handy key loop with durable logo snap. Tote bag with zipper for a more secure bag. Size medium: Can fit a water bottle, snacks, a book, wallet, sunglasses and a 13” Macbook snugly. Measured 11.5” wide across the bottom, 15” wide across the top, 5.5” deep, and 12” tall. Pocket Measurements: Interior pocket: 5.5" High x 8.25" Wide. Exterior pocket: 7" High x 10" Top Width x 8.75" Bottom Width. Color: Plum.
Auction Begins: 6/1/26
Auction Ends: 6/7/26 at 11:59 PM EST*
* if we don't get the minimum bid by this date the item(s) will be pulled.
** bid in increments no less than $5 please
*** MA Sales Tax, if applicable, and Shipping & Handling to be added at end of auction.
Proceeds to benefit Boston's Forgotten Felines.
#bffcatrescue
Starting bid
Donated by a Friend of BFF
Value: $50
Minimum Bid: $25 ($5 bids please)
Hand-carved natural wood Buddha head statue for home or office table decoration. Size: 11” high.
Auction Begins: 6/1/26
Auction Ends: 6/7/26 at 11:59 PM EST*
* if we don't get the minimum bid by this date the item(s) will be pulled.
** bid in increments no less than $5 please
*** MA Sales Tax, if applicable, and Shipping & Handling to be added at end of auction.
Proceeds to benefit Boston's Forgotten Felines.
#bffcatrescue
Starting bid
Donated & Handmade by Patricia Breen
Value: $25
Minimum Bid: $12 ($1 bids welcome)
After the passing of her beloved kitty, Patricia took passion into making these wonderful cat beds and we were lucky enough to receive a number of them for future auctions. Size: 18” Diameter. Color: Gray & White Marble. There are two cat beds in this month’s online auction. On Facebook: #25. On Zeffy: #6.
Auction Begins: 6/1/26
Auction Ends: 6/7/26 at 11:59 PM EST*
* if we don't get the minimum bid by this date the item(s) will be pulled.
** bid in increments no less than $1 please
*** MA Sales Tax, if applicable, and Shipping & Handling to be added at end of auction.
Proceeds to benefit Boston's Forgotten Felines.
#bffcatrescue
Starting bid
Donated by a Friend of BFF
Value: $15
Minimum Bid: $7 ($1 bids welcome)
* “The Flight Attendant” by Chris Bohjalian softcover book
* Fabula Medium Roast coffee beans. 12 ounce.
Auction Begins: 6/1/26
Auction Ends: 6/7/26 at 11:59 PM EST*
* if we don't get the minimum bid by this date the item(s) will be pulled.
** bid in increments no less than $1 please
*** MA Sales Tax, if applicable, and Shipping & Handling to be added at end of auction.
Proceeds to benefit Boston's Forgotten Felines.
#bffcatrescue
Starting bid
Donated by a Friend of BFF
Value: $15
Minimum Bid: $5 ($1 bids welcome)
* “Locust Lane” by Steven Amidon hardcover book
* Mango & Papaya Bath Bomb
Auction Begins: 6/1/26
Auction Ends: 6/7/26 at 11:59 PM EST*
* if we don't get the minimum bid by this date the item(s) will be pulled.
** bid in increments no less than $1 please
*** MA Sales Tax, if applicable, and Shipping & Handling to be added at end of auction.
Proceeds to benefit Boston's Forgotten Felines.
#bffcatrescue
Starting bid
Donated by a Friend of BFF
Value: $15
Minimum Bid: $7 ($1 bids welcome)
Periwinkle by Barlow metal and enamel cat brooch. 2 1/2 inches tall and wide.
Auction Begins: 6/1/26
Auction Ends: 6/7/26 at 11:59 PM EST*
* if we don't get the minimum bid by this date the item(s) will be pulled.
** bid in increments no less than $1 please
*** MA Sales Tax, if applicable, and Shipping & Handling to be added at end of auction.
Proceeds to benefit Boston's Forgotten Felines.
#bffcatrescue
Starting bid
Donated & Handmade by Susan Kenna
Value: $15
Minimum Bid: $8 ($1 bids welcome)
“Made from recycled wool sweaters, these Cat Fish are sure to please.
Fish range 10 to 12 inches in length and are stuffed with organic Canadian catnip.
A decorative yarn completes the cat treat.”
Kitty model: Clarice
Color of cat fish toy may vary from what is pictured.
Multiple cats? No worries, there are three (3) fishies in this month's online auction. On Facebook: #1 & #30. On Zeffy: #10.
Auction Begins: 6/1/26
Auction Ends: 6/7/26 at 11:59 PM EST*
* if we don't get the minimum bid by this date the item(s) will be pulled.
** bid in increments no less than $1 please
*** MA Sales Tax, if applicable, and Shipping & Handling to be added at end of auction.
Proceeds to benefit Boston's Forgotten Felines.
#bffcatrescue
Starting bid
Donated & Handmade by Maddy DiGiovanni
Value: $20
Minimum: $10 ($1 bids welcome)
Crocheted blanket that is the purr’fect size for your furbaby at home. Made of acrylic yarn and machine washable. Size: 12” x 19”. Colors: Blues. There are two (2) crocheted blankets. On Facebook: #40. On Zeffy: #11.
Auction Begins: 6/1/26
Auction Ends: 6/7/26 at 11:59 PM EST*
* if we don't get the minimum bid by this date the item(s) will be pulled.
** bid in increments no less than $1 please
*** MA Sales Tax, if applicable, and Shipping & Handling to be added at end of auction.
Proceeds to benefit Boston's Forgotten Felines.
#bffcatrescue
Starting bid
Donated by Alicia Bowman
Value: $20
Minimum Bid: $10 ($1 bids welcome)
Pair of framed cat postcards that is sure to please. One postcard is a reproduction of "Tinkle, a Cat," painted in 1883 by an unknown artist associated with the American School. The other framed postcard is a vintage Windsor Art Products of a white cat with kittens.
Like these framed, ready for hanging pieces? There will be several more in future online auctions (received over 30). Get your wall space ready. Size: 7” x 5”. There are three (3) sets of framed postcards in this month’s online auction. On Facebook: #60, #61. On Zeffy: #12.
Auction Begins: 6/1/26
Auction Ends: 6/7/26 at 11:59 PM EST*
* if we don't get the minimum bid by this date the item(s) will be pulled.
** bid in increments no less than $1 please
*** MA Sales Tax, if applicable, and Shipping & Handling to be added at end of auction.
Proceeds to benefit Boston's Forgotten Felines.
#bffcatrescue
Starting bid
Donated by a Friend of BFF
Value: $15
Minimum Bid: $6 ($1 bids welcome)
“Rescue The Mistreated. Save The Injured. Love The Abandoned.” This is a new without tag t-shirt that runs on the smaller size since it is a woman's cut. Measurements: Pit to pit 18", Length 24". Color: Navy.
Auction Begins: 6/1/26
Auction Ends: 6/7/26 at 11:59 PM EST*
* if we don't get the minimum bid by this date the item(s) will be pulled.
** bid in increments no less than $1 please
*** MA Sales Tax, if applicable, and Shipping & Handling to be added at end of auction.
Proceeds to benefit Boston's Forgotten Felines.
#bffcatrescue
Starting bid
Donated by a Friend of BFF
Value: $18
Minimum Bid: $7 ($1 bids welcome)
“Swaying Palms” Hawaiian jigsaw puzzle by SoHa Living. Finished size inches 30” x 20”. Solved once.
Auction Begins: 6/1/26
Auction Ends: 6/7/26 at 11:59 PM EST*
* if we don't get the minimum bid by this date the item(s) will be pulled.
** bid in increments no less than $1 please
*** MA Sales Tax, if applicable, and Shipping & Handling to be added at end of auction.
Proceeds to benefit Boston's Forgotten Felines.
#bffcatrescue
Starting bid
Donated by Holly’s Forever Mom
Value: $15
Minimum Bid: $7 ($1 bids welcome)
Handcrafted studio pottery mug with a cream glaze and painted brown cat detail. Size: 4” high.
Auction Begins: 6/1/26
Auction Ends: 6/7/26 at 11:59 PM EST*
* if we don't get the minimum bid by this date the item(s) will be pulled.
** bid in increments no less than $1 please
*** MA Sales Tax, if applicable, and Shipping & Handling to be added at end of auction.
Proceeds to benefit Boston's Forgotten Felines.
#bffcatrescue
Starting bid
Donated & Handmade by Sharon Pugsley
Value: $20
Minimum Bid: $10 ($1 bids welcome)
Two (2) kitty kick sticks with tail. Contains catnip. Approx. 18” long. Kitty model: Kitten Pies. Have multiple cats? There are three (3) auction items with 2 kitty kick sticks each – so total of 6 kitty kick sticks this month. On Facebook: #20, #45. On Zeffy: #16.
Auction Begins: 6/1/26
Auction Ends: 6/7/26 at 11:59 PM EST*
* if we don't get the minimum bid by this date the item(s) will be pulled.
** bid in increments no less than $1 please
*** MA Sales Tax, if applicable, and Shipping & Handling to be added at end of auction.
Proceeds to benefit Boston's Forgotten Felines.
#bffcatrescue
Starting bid
Donated & Handmade by Pam Shaw
Value: $20
Minimum Bid: $10 ($1 bids welcome)
Looking for a cozy mat for your cat's next nap? Look no further with this fun reversible fleece cat mat. Easy to wash and refresh too! These fleece cushioned cat mats are not only comfy for your furry friends but to the humans as well. They’ve been known to be used as office chair and car seat cushions. No Styrofoam used. The mats are made with two layers of fleece and batting purchased at Joann Fabrics from a bolt. Completely machine-washable! Approximate size: 16" x 19”. There are two (2) cat mats in this month’s online auction. On Facebook: #3. On Zeffy: #17.
Auction Begins: 6/1/26
Auction Ends: 6/7/26 at 11:59 PM EST*
* if we don't get the minimum bid by this date the item(s) will be pulled.
** bid in increments no less than $1 please
*** MA Sales Tax, if applicable, and Shipping & Handling to be added at end of auction.
Proceeds to benefit Boston's Forgotten Felines.
#bffcatrescue
Starting bid
Donated by FCW Norah
Value: $20
Minimum Bid: $10 ($1 bids welcome)
Set of four (4) cat toys to celebrate purr-ide. Each one is handmade and filled with silvervine (like catnip plus) and are crinkly and have bells. There are four (4) sets of cat toys by FCW Norah in this month’s online auction. On Facebook: #15 & #55. On Zeffy: #18 & #19.
Auction Begins: 6/1/26
Auction Ends: 6/7/26 at 11:59 PM EST*
* if we don't get the minimum bid by this date the item(s) will be pulled.
** bid in increments no less than $1 please
*** MA Sales Tax, if applicable, and Shipping & Handling to be added at end of auction.
Proceeds to benefit Boston's Forgotten Felines.
#bffcatrescue
Starting bid
Donated by FCW Norah
Value: $15
Minimum Bid: $7 ($1 bids welcome)
Set of three (3) favorite fast food cat toys. Each one is handmade and filled with silvervine (like catnip plus) and are crinkly and have bells. There are four (4) sets of cat toys by FCW Norah in this month’s online auction.On Facebook: #15 & #55. On Zeffy: #18 & #19.
Auction Begins: 6/1/26
Auction Ends: 6/7/26 at 11:59 PM EST*
* if we don't get the minimum bid by this date the item(s) will be pulled.
** bid in increments no less than $1 please
*** MA Sales Tax, if applicable, and Shipping & Handling to be added at end of auction.
Proceeds to benefit Boston's Forgotten Felines.
#bffcatrescue
Starting bid
Donated by a Friend of BFF
Value: $30
Minimum Bid: $15 ($5 bids please)
Vintage look and lived-in feel that gets better with time. 100% cotton. Color: Black. Size: Large. Purchased for this online auction.
Auction Begins: 6/1/26
Auction Ends: 6/7/26 at 11:59 PM EST*
* if we don't get the minimum bid by this date the item(s) will be pulled.
** bid in increments no less than $5 please
*** MA Sales Tax, if applicable, and Shipping & Handling to be added at end of auction.
Proceeds to benefit Boston's Forgotten Felines.
#bffcatrescue
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