Botanical Pre-Roll Cones
$14
Remember in college when you were too dumb to take chemistry so you took a class about rocks? This pattern is sort of like that. It tells you just what you need to know. In. Out. Bada bing, bada boom. You’re a scientist. Look at you holding that joint with french words, you look so god damn smart. 6 cones per pack Organic vegetable based dyes Organic, vegan, sustainably sourced Arabic gum adhesive strip Organic rice paper

