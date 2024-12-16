Hosted by

Long Beach Renaissance High School PARTS

About this event

BOTB 2025

209 Pine Ave

Long Beach, CA 90802

At-the-Door
$25
General admission (at-the-door rate)
1 Raffle Ticket
$3
Enter to win gift cards for Laurie's Pie Bar, AMC Movie Theaters, Gelson's Market, Park Pantry Cafe, Dog Haus, Cold Stone Creamery, and more. Gift cards are valued at $25 or more. Drawings will be held throughout Battle of the Bands. Purchase more tickets and enter early for your best chance to win.
3 Raffle Tickets
$5
Enter to win gift cards for Laurie's Pie Bar, AMC Movie Theaters, Gelson's Market, Park Pantry Cafe, Dog Haus, Cold Stone Creamery, and more. Gift cards are valued at $25 or more. Drawings will be held throughout Battle of the Bands. Purchase more tickets and enter early for your best chance to win.
8 Raffle Tickets
$10
Enter to win gift cards for Laurie's Pie Bar, AMC Movie Theaters, Gelson's Market, Park Pantry Cafe, Dog Haus, Cold Stone Creamery, and more. Gift cards are valued at $25 or more. Drawings will be held throughout Battle of the Bands. Purchase more tickets and enter early for your best chance to win.
VIP Seating for 8 - B6
$325
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
8 tickets and VIP seating for 8 at a booth. Check Floorplan for location of table.
VIP Seating for 4 - B1
$150
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
4 tickets and VIP seating for 4 at a booth. Check Floorplan for location of table.
VIP Seating for 10 - B2
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
10 tickets and VIP seating for 10 at a booth. Check Floorplan for location of table.
VIP Seating for 6 - B3
$250
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets
6 tickets and VIP seating for 6 at a booth. Check Floorplan for location of table.
VIP Seating for 6 - B4
$250
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets
6 tickets and VIP seating for 6 at a booth. Check Floorplan for location of table.
VIP Seating for 5 - B5
$225
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets
5 tickets and VIP seating for 5 at a booth. Check Floorplan for location of table.
VIP Seating for 6 - L1
$250
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets
6 tickets and VIP seating for 6 at a booth. Check Floorplan for location of table.
VIP Seating for 6 - L2
$250
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets
6 tickets and VIP seating for 6 at a booth. Check Floorplan for location of table.
VIP Seating for 6 - L3
$250
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets
6 tickets and VIP seating for 6 at a booth. Check Floorplan for location of table.
VIP Seating for 6 - L4
$250
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets
6 tickets and VIP seating for 6 at a booth. Check Floorplan for location of table.
VIP Seating for 4 - HT1
$150
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
4 tickets and VIP seating for 4 at a high top. Check Floorplan for location of tables.
VIP Seating for 4 - HT2
$150
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
4 tickets and VIP seating for 4 at a high top. Check Floorplan for location of tables.
VIP Seating for 4 - HT3
$150
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
4 tickets and VIP seating for 4 at a high top. Check Floorplan for location of tables.
VIP Seating for 4 - HT4
$150
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
4 tickets and VIP seating for 4 at a high top. Check Floorplan for location of tables.
VIP Seating for 4 - HT5
$150
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
4 tickets and VIP seating for 4 at a high top. Check Floorplan for location of tables.
VIP Seating for 4 - HT6
$150
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
4 tickets and VIP seating for 4 at a high top. Check Floorplan for location of tables.
VIP Seating for 4 - HT7
$150
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
4 tickets and VIP seating for 4 at a high top. Check Floorplan for location of tables.
VIP Seating for 4 - HT8
$150
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
4 tickets and VIP seating for 4 at a high top. Check Floorplan for location of tables.
Add a donation for Long Beach Renaissance High School PARTS

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!