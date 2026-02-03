Both Sides Of The Violence

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Both Sides Of The Violence

Both Sides Of The Violence's Memberships

Membership
$19.99

Renews monthly

Join BSV and be part of a community committed to building a safer, stronger Bedford-Stuyvesant. As a member, you’ll support violence prevention programs, youth mentorship, and neighborhood events that foster connection and positive change. Members gain opportunities to volunteer, participate in community initiatives, and stay informed about local impact projects—making a real difference where it matters most.

Community Hero
$299

Valid until August 4, 2027

Join BSV and be part of a community committed to building a safer, stronger Bedford-Stuyvesant. As a member, you’ll support violence prevention programs, youth mentorship, and neighborhood events that foster connection and positive change. Members gain opportunities to volunteer, participate in community initiatives, and stay informed about local impact projects—making a real difference where it matters most.

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