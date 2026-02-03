Both Sides Of The Violence's Memberships

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Renews monthly
Join BSV and be part of a community committed to building a safer, stronger Bedford-Stuyvesant. As a member, you’ll support violence prevention programs, youth mentorship, and neighborhood events that foster connection and positive change. Members gain opportunities to volunteer, participate in community initiatives, and stay informed about local impact projects—making a real difference where it matters most.
Valid until August 4, 2027
Join BSV and be part of a community committed to building a safer, stronger Bedford-Stuyvesant. As a member, you’ll support violence prevention programs, youth mentorship, and neighborhood events that foster connection and positive change. Members gain opportunities to volunteer, participate in community initiatives, and stay informed about local impact projects—making a real difference where it matters most.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!