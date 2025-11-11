Bothin 2026 Alphabet Soup

Hosted by
About this event
Fairfax, CA 94930, USA
Scout ticket for day only admission.
Adult ticket for Saturday only admission.
Scout ticket for Saturday and Sunday admission.
Adult ticket for Saturday and Sunday admission.
Scout staying Friday to Sunday working a station.
Adult staying Friday to Sunday working a station
Only 1 leader and 1 co-leader are free admission per troop.
Only 1 leader and 1 co-leader are free admission per troop.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!