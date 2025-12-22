SERVE Village

Games of Chance Tickets!

1372 Cherry St

Noblesville, IN 46060, USA

Bottle Pull Ticket
Bottle Pull Ticket
$25

1 Ticket To Enter The Bottle Pull.

Second Chance Pull
Second Chance Pull
$10

Everyone Deserves A Second Chance! Don't like the Bottle You Pulled? Surrender It Back to Us And Re-pull for $10.

Exclusive Whiskey Collection Ticket
Exclusive Whiskey Collection Ticket
$100

Custom etched glasses and ncludes 5 HIGH-Value bottles. This includes Blanton's Single Barrel, Remus Repeal Reserve, Horse Soldier Signature, Makers Mark Makers White Signature Bottle($500 value), and Colonel E.H. Taylor Small Batch.


Glasses- Glass Room 26

2 Bottles- Oak Street Funding

Elizabeth and Ron Russell- Makers Mark

Katie Nurnberger- Colonel Taylor


$100 per ticket/candy. Golden Ticket Style with only 20 tickets (All 20 tickets must sell, in order for the draw to happen.)

Catered and Photographed Dinner Ticket
Catered and Photographed Dinner Ticket
$100

Pull up a chair for an unforgettable evening where great food, good people, and beautiful moments collide.


You and seven guests will enjoy a custom-prepared, multi-course dinner for eight at The Gathering House, crafted by Chef Andy Gillespie, with Torrie Hudson lending his talents both in the kitchen and behind the lens.


As the evening unfolds, Torrie will capture the laughter, connection, and joy of the night through his signature eye-catching photography—leaving you with a curated album of memories you’ll treasure long after the last toast.


$100 per ticket/candy. Golden Ticket Style with only 20 tickets (All 20 tickets must sell, in order for the draw to happen.)

Football Squares
Football Squares
$10

100 squares available


How to win: If the number of your square matches the “ones” digit of IU and Oregon’s score… YOU WIN!


Prizes:

  • $100 for the winner of the first three quarters
  • $200 for the winner of the final score


Football Bingo – Extra Cards
Football Bingo – Extra Cards
$5

Each card features a unique set of football moments.


Mark squares as the game happens.


Prizes for:

  • Bingo
  • Four Corners
  • "X"
  • "I" (Line of 3 across the top and bottom and connected down the middle)

🎟️ Why Buy Extra Cards?

  • More cards = more chances to win
  • Cards are all different—no duplicates
  • Easy, fun, and perfect for watching from home or The Gathering House

Whether you’re playing solo or with a group, extra Bingo cards turn every drive, call, and celebration into a reason to cheer.


Buy a few. Play along. Let the game decide.

