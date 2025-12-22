Games of Chance Tickets!

Pull up a chair for an unforgettable evening where great food, good people, and beautiful moments collide.





You and seven guests will enjoy a custom-prepared, multi-course dinner for eight at The Gathering House, crafted by Chef Andy Gillespie, with Torrie Hudson lending his talents both in the kitchen and behind the lens.





As the evening unfolds, Torrie will capture the laughter, connection, and joy of the night through his signature eye-catching photography—leaving you with a curated album of memories you’ll treasure long after the last toast.





$100 per ticket/candy. Golden Ticket Style with only 20 tickets (All 20 tickets must sell, in order for the draw to happen.)