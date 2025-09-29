Bottom of the Bowl

Hosted by
About this event
3107 Eubank Blvd NE suite 19, Albuquerque, NM 87111, USA
Starting bid
This handmade bowl is created by Sophia Torres, IG: TC Goats.
It's life was intended as a noodle bowl, but it is also an amazing piece for anything yummy- especially ice cream!
Starting bid
This handmade bowl is created by Sophia Torres, IG: TC Goats.
Asymmetrical sage green design, beautiful green eyes.
Starting bid
This handmade bowl is created by Sophia Torres, IG: TC Goats.
Asymmetrical sage green design, powder blue eyes.
Starting bid
This handmade bowl is created by Sophia Torres, IG: TC Goats.
Asymmetrical sage green design, crimson eyes.
Starting bid
This handmade bowl is created by Sophia Torres, IG: TC Goats.
Asymmetrical sage green design, baby blue eyes.
Starting bid
This handmade bowl is created by Sophia Torres, IG: TC Goats.
Asymmetrical sage green design, baby blue eyes.
Starting bid
This handmade bowl is created by Sophia Torres, IG: TC Goats.
Asymmetrical sage green design, ruby eyes.
Starting bid
This handmade bowl is created by Sophia Torres, IG: TC Goats.
Asymmetrical sage green design, powder blue eyes.
Starting bid
Sage Valley Pottery 'Salt Bowl'
A perfect palm sized ice cream bowl, ahem salt bowl.
The perfect holiday gift. To keep or give!
Beautiful crafted, functional stoneware.
https://sagevalleypottery.com/
Starting bid
Sage Valley Pottery 'Salt Bowl'
A perfect palm sized ice cream bowl, ahem salt bowl.
The perfect holiday gift. To keep or give!
Beautiful crafted, functional stoneware.
https://sagevalleypottery.com/
Starting bid
Sage Valley Pottery 'Salt Bowl'
A perfect palm sized ice cream bowl, ahem salt bowl.
The perfect holiday gift. To keep or give!
Beautiful crafted, functional stoneware.
Starting bid
Sage Valley Pottery 'Salt Bowl'
A perfect palm sized ice cream bowl, ahem salt bowl.
The perfect holiday gift. To keep or give!
Beautiful crafted, functional stoneware.
Starting bid
Sage Valley Pottery 'Salt Bowl'
A perfect palm sized ice cream bowl, ahem salt bowl.
The perfect holiday gift. To keep or give!
Beautiful crafted, functional stoneware.
Starting bid
Sage Valley Pottery 'Salt Bowl'
A perfect palm sized ice cream bowl, ahem salt bowl.
The perfect holiday gift. To keep or give!
Beautiful crafted, functional stoneware.
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
anonymous donation
Starting bid
anonymous donation
Starting bid
anonymous donation
Starting bid
anonymous donation
Starting bid
anonymous donation
Starting bid
anonymous donation
Starting bid
anonymous donation
Starting bid
anonymous donation
Starting bid
anonymous donation
Starting bid
anonymous donation
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!