SALT Performing Arts: Bougie Bag Bingo!

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About this event
Phoenixville, PA 19460, USA
Doors open at 3:00pm, game begins at 4pm. Non reserved seating.
Admission price includes bingo card (daubers will be available for purchase on site), for 10 rounds of Bingo and a raffle ticket for door prizes.
Additional games can be purchased on site for $10.
Limited group reservations available.
Your table will be reserved for you and your guests. Table number will be provided and you can set up and theme your reserved table in any way you wish! All your Bingo materials will be at the table aready, you just have to show up and have FUN!
Pre-purchase your specialty game(s) cards here! The pack includes 4 Specialty Game rounds (single card). Must have to participate! Amazing prizes, speciality games are held during the regular 10-round games of Bingo.
No limit on how many specialty game cards you can purchase!
The more you get, better chances of winning!
Additiona cards can be purchased on site.
Our SHOWSTOPPER BINGO ROUND (new this year) has a higher-end prize valued up to $1,000! Pre-purchase your single SHOWSTOPPER round here!
Additional cards can be purchased on site.
New this year, 50/50 BINGO! Pre-purchase your single round bingo card ahead of time!
This is a CASH PRIZE round and will split 50/50 what is raised for the 50/50 Bingo! 50% of proceeds go to SALT Performing Arts and 50% to the WINNER!
Additional 50/50 Bingo Rounds can be purchased on site.
The half-sheet incluces 11 raffle tickets for raffle basket prizes!
The full-sheet incluces 26 raffle tickets for raffle basket prizes!
Our Bingo Round sponsors help us secure/purchase the designer bag that will be the prize for each round! We need a total of 10 designer bags!
Benefits:
Our Specialty Round Sponsors will provide the funding needed to purchase a higher-end Designer Bag for the
winner(s)!
We have a total of 4 specialty
rounds.
Benefits:
Our Showstopper BIngo Round Sponsor will
provide the funding needed to purchase a
higher-end Designer Bag for the
winner! We have ONE Showstopper Round!
Benefits:
Our Raffle sponsors can create a
family-friendly themed raffle basket for our raffle prizes!
You can either
provide us with the basket prize or we can purchase items with a $150 cash donation on your behalf.
Benefits:
This donation is a general event donation to help us offset any expenses related to putting on this fundraising event, allowing us to allocate proceeds to meet our fundraising goals.
Benefit: Listing in Bingo Program + Unwavering Gratitude.
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