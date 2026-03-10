SALT Performing Arts

Hosted by

SALT Performing Arts

About this event

SALT Performing Arts: Bougie Bag Bingo!

2276 Kimberton Rd

Phoenixville, PA 19460, USA

General Admission Individual Ticket
$40

Doors open at 3:00pm, game begins at 4pm. Non reserved seating.


Admission price includes bingo card (daubers will be available for purchase on site), for 10 rounds of Bingo and a raffle ticket for door prizes.


Additional games can be purchased on site for $10.

Reserved Seating (8 seats)
$320

Limited group reservations available.


Your table will be reserved for you and your guests. Table number will be provided and you can set up and theme your reserved table in any way you wish! All your Bingo materials will be at the table aready, you just have to show up and have FUN!

Specialty Game Add On
$10

Pre-purchase your specialty game(s) cards here! The pack includes 4 Specialty Game rounds (single card). Must have to participate! Amazing prizes, speciality games are held during the regular 10-round games of Bingo.


No limit on how many specialty game cards you can purchase!


The more you get, better chances of winning!


Additiona cards can be purchased on site.

SHOWSTOPPER Bingo Round
$10

Our SHOWSTOPPER BINGO ROUND (new this year) has a higher-end prize valued up to $1,000! Pre-purchase your single SHOWSTOPPER round here!


Additional cards can be purchased on site.

50/50 BINGO!
$5

New this year, 50/50 BINGO! Pre-purchase your single round bingo card ahead of time!


This is a CASH PRIZE round and will split 50/50 what is raised for the 50/50 Bingo! 50% of proceeds go to SALT Performing Arts and 50% to the WINNER!


Additional 50/50 Bingo Rounds can be purchased on site.





Raffle Tickets (HALF SHEET)
$10

The half-sheet incluces 11 raffle tickets for raffle basket prizes!

Raffle Tickets (FULL SHEET)
$20

The full-sheet incluces 26 raffle tickets for raffle basket prizes!

Bingo Round Sponsors
$500

Our Bingo Round sponsors help us secure/purchase the designer bag that will be the prize for each round! We need a total of 10 designer bags!


Benefits:

  • Website listing
  • Bingo Program listing
  • Mentioned as a sponsor for that round to all attendees.
  • Provide a small promotional item in swag bag (qty: 250)
  • Email exposure 2x
  • 1 mention in social media event post.
Specialty Round Sponsor
$750

Our Specialty Round Sponsors will provide the funding needed to purchase a higher-end Designer Bag for the

winner(s)!


We have a total of 4 specialty

rounds.


Benefits:

  • Website listing
  • 4 Tickets to Bingo!
  • Bingo Program listing
  • Mentioned as a sponsor for that round to all attendees.
  • Provide a small promotional item in swag bag (qty: 250)
  • Email exposure 2x
  • 1 mention in social media event post


Showstopper Bingo Round Sponosor
$1,000

Our Showstopper BIngo Round Sponsor will

provide the funding needed to purchase a

higher-end Designer Bag for the

winner! We have ONE Showstopper Round!


Benefits:

  • Website listing
  • Bingo Program listing
  • Mentioned as a sponsor for that round to all attendees.
  • Provide a small promotional item in swag bag (qty: 250)
  • Email exposure 2x
  • 1 mention in social media event post
  • 6 event tickets
Raffle Sponsor
$150

Our Raffle sponsors can create a

family-friendly themed raffle basket for our raffle prizes!


You can either

provide us with the basket prize or we can purchase items with a $150 cash donation on your behalf.


Benefits:

  • Signage with logo at raffle basket promoting your business.
  • Business mentioned during raffle pull.
  • Listing in our Bingo Program
  • Listing on website
Overall Event Sponsor
$100

This donation is a general event donation to help us offset any expenses related to putting on this fundraising event, allowing us to allocate proceeds to meet our fundraising goals.


Benefit: Listing in Bingo Program + Unwavering Gratitude.

Add a donation for SALT Performing Arts

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!