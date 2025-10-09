Bougie Bingo 2025

Nampa, ID 83687, USA
Includes general admission
10 Bingo Games
Catered Brunch
Silent Auction Access
Mini Games Access
No-Host Bar
General Admission
10 Games of Bingo
Catered Brunch
1 Door Prize Entry
1 Mimosa, Seltzer, or Soda ticket
Access to Silent Auction
Access to Mini Games
No Host Bar
Unlimited Fun!!!
Reserved Table for 8
10 Games of Bingo
Catered Brunch
16 Door Prize Entries
16 Mimosa, Seltzer, or Soda tickets
Access to Silent Auction
Access to Mini Games
No Host Bar
****PLUS****
Free Dauber
Swag Bag
Special Recognition
More fun than you may be able to handle!!!
If you are working the event and not playing you will need to purchase this ticket if you would like to partake in the Brunch. I wish it could be free...but someone has to pay for it. 😀
$
