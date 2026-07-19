A vibrant 80s-themed "Boujee Bingo" flyer with a retro boombox in the foreground and event details against a teal and purple background.
One Hope Village

Hosted by

One Hope Village

About this event

Boujee Bingo Silent Auction 2026

Dallas Symphony Tickets item
Dallas Symphony Tickets
$25

Starting bid

Ticket Value: $160


As part of our DSO Non-Profit Ticket Donation program, the Dallas Symphony Association on

behalf of ONE HOPE VILLAGE is delighted to present you with this certificate redeemable for

two (2) tickets to your choice of a TI Classical Series Dallas Symphony Orchestra concert.


Please know that this certificate must be redeemed by May 31, 2027. Seating is done at the

discretion of the box office and is based on concert availability.


Donated by Dallas Symphony

Luggage Set item
Luggage Set
$25

Starting bid

  • 3 Piece Luggage Set
  • Hardshell Rolling Suitcase
  • 20 inch suitcase
  • 24 inch suitcase
  • 28 inch suitcase

Value$200

Donated by Bridget Seybert

Tory Burch Bag item
Tory Burch Bag
$25

Starting bid

Tory Durch Bag

Value $295


Donated by Lisa Bradshaw

BENDT Distilling Tasting Basket
$25

Starting bid



Donated by BENDT Distllery &

BBQ Basket
$25

Starting bid

Value: $200

Donated by Wise Choice Custom Meats

NASCAR Tickets item
NASCAR Tickets
$25

Starting bid

Value: $1,200

Donated by Texas Motor Speedway


4 Individual Tickets

1 Premium Parking Pass

2027 WURTH 400 Nascar Race

Texas Motor Speedway

Date: TBD (April/May 2027)

Kate Spade Swingpack Crossbody item
Kate Spade Swingpack Crossbody
$25

Starting bid

Value: $329

Donated by Theresa Copeland

Black Michael Kors Purse item
Black Michael Kors Purse
$25

Starting bid

Value $160

Donated by Tracy Lamar

Vintage Sterling Silver Cuff item
Vintage Sterling Silver Cuff
$25

Starting bid

Value $125

Donated by Barbara McSpadden

Bogg Bag with Beach Goodies
$25

Starting bid

Value

Donated by Whitney&wendell Wiggins

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!