Boujee Bingo Silent Auction 2026

Ticket Value: $160





As part of our DSO Non-Profit Ticket Donation program, the Dallas Symphony Association on

behalf of ONE HOPE VILLAGE is delighted to present you with this certificate redeemable for

two (2) tickets to your choice of a TI Classical Series Dallas Symphony Orchestra concert.





Please know that this certificate must be redeemed by May 31, 2027. Seating is done at the

discretion of the box office and is based on concert availability.





Donated by Dallas Symphony