Boujee Bingo Silent Auction 2026

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About this event
Starting bid
Ticket Value: $160
As part of our DSO Non-Profit Ticket Donation program, the Dallas Symphony Association on
behalf of ONE HOPE VILLAGE is delighted to present you with this certificate redeemable for
two (2) tickets to your choice of a TI Classical Series Dallas Symphony Orchestra concert.
Please know that this certificate must be redeemed by May 31, 2027. Seating is done at the
discretion of the box office and is based on concert availability.
Donated by Dallas Symphony
Starting bid
Value$200
Donated by Bridget Seybert
Starting bid
Tory Durch Bag
Value $295
Donated by Lisa Bradshaw
Starting bid
Donated by BENDT Distllery &
Starting bid
Value: $200
Donated by Wise Choice Custom Meats
Starting bid
Value: $1,200
Donated by Texas Motor Speedway
4 Individual Tickets
1 Premium Parking Pass
2027 WURTH 400 Nascar Race
Texas Motor Speedway
Date: TBD (April/May 2027)
Starting bid
Value: $329
Donated by Theresa Copeland
Starting bid
Value $160
Donated by Tracy Lamar
Starting bid
Value $125
Donated by Barbara McSpadden
Starting bid
Value
Donated by Whitney&wendell Wiggins
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