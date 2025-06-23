Boulanger Initiative x Chloe Flower & Friends Silent Auction

Ever dreamed of playing piano or taking your skills to the next level? Here’s your once-in-a-lifetime chance to learn from the incomparable Chloe Flower herself! 🎹✨ This exclusive lesson will take place on none other than Liberace’s iconic piano in the heart of NYC. Whether you’re a beginner or a seasoned player, this unforgettable experience is not to be missed. Lesson is to be scheduled on a mutually agreeable date between you and Chloe. (Value: Priceless!)



This experience includes a one-night stay at The Pendry Manhattan West, so you can enjoy incredible city views from the High Line after your lesson! (Hotel Value: up to $1200)