Boulanger Initiative x Chloe Flower & Friends Silent Auction

Ever dreamed of playing piano or taking your skills to the next level? Here’s your once-in-a-lifetime chance to learn from the incomparable Chloe Flower herself! 🎹✨ This exclusive lesson will take place on none other than Liberace’s iconic piano in the heart of NYC. Whether you’re a beginner or a seasoned player, this unforgettable experience is not to be missed. Lesson is to be scheduled on a mutually agreeable date between you and Chloe. (Value: Priceless!)
This experience includes a one-night stay at The Pendry Manhattan West, so you can enjoy incredible city views from the High Line after your lesson! (Hotel Value: up to $1200)
You and your guests recieve an exclusive, invite-only tour of the Liberace Museum in Las Vegas! This tour of the legendary Liberace Museum Collection takes place at the former residence of Michael Jackson in Las Vegas. Be one of the few to see the costumes, pianos, historic photos and documents, fine art and treasures. Tour to be scheduled on a mutually agreeable date. (Value: Priceless!)
Indulge in the ultimate beauty experience with Danielle Priano, one of Hollywood’s go-to celebrity hairstylists, including Lindsay Lohan, Sabrina Carpenter, Hailey Bieber, and so many more. Check out @daniellepriano on Instagram to see Danielle's recent work. This exclusive experience includes a styling session in NYC and will be scheduled on a mutually agreeable date. Valued at $3,000+.
Babyface is a multi-platinum-selling R&B singer, songwriter, and record producer. He has written and produced for artists such as Whitney Houston, Karyn White, Johnny Gill, Vanessa Williams, Pebbles, Madonna, and Boyz II Men. A signed poster and two tickets are included for his performance at the Pearl Theater on November 14, 2025! (Ticket Value: $340, Poster: Priceless!).
Elevate your skincare ritual with this beautifully curated collection of Tatcha’s most-loved Japanese beauty essentials, curated by Daniel Martin, Global Director of Artistry at Tatcha. The Tatcha Classic Collection includes The Silk Cream, The Rice Polish: Classic, The Silk Serum, The Camellia Cleansing Oil, and The Essence. Valued at $451.
