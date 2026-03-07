Boulder Does Tango: A Free Beginner Tango Festival

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About this event
There are two classes every hour, and you can only physically be in one! :-)
Loki & AJ
2:00PM - 2:50PM
BTS Room
Brian and Deb
2:00PM to 2:50PM
North Hall
John & Jesica
Sodal Hall
3:00PM - 3:50PM
Vanessa Stephan
North Hall
3:00PM - 3:50PM
Brian and Deb
Sodal Hall
4:00PM - 4:50PM
John and Jesica
North Hall
4:00PM- 4:50PM
Sodal Hall
5:00PM-6:00PM
Vanessa Stephan
North Hall
5:00PM-6:00PM
Loki and AJ, John and Jesica
8PM-9PM
BTS Room
Come one, come all!
9PM-Midnite - 1AM if it's hopping!
BTS Room
Live Music with Tangozo!
$
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