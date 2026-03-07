Tango Colorado Inc

Hosted by

Tango Colorado Inc

About this event

Boulder Does Tango: A Free Beginner Tango Festival

6185 Arapahoe Rd

Boulder, CO 80303, USA

Please pay attention to class times--don't double-book!
Free

There are two classes every hour, and you can only physically be in one! :-)

Tango 101: Walking, Pivoting, and More
Free

Loki & AJ

2:00PM - 2:50PM

BTS Room

Tango 201: "Tango Magic" and the Cross System
Free

Brian and Deb

2:00PM to 2:50PM

North Hall

Tango 102: Mirroring, Matching & Musicality
Free

John & Jesica

Sodal Hall

3:00PM - 3:50PM

Tango 202: Perfecting the Pivot
Free

Vanessa Stephan

North Hall

3:00PM - 3:50PM

Tango 103: "Tango Magic" and the Turn
Free

Brian and Deb

Sodal Hall

4:00PM - 4:50PM

Tango 301: The Art of the Footsie
Free

John and Jesica

North Hall

4:00PM- 4:50PM

Practice Time! Guided Practica
Free

Sodal Hall

5:00PM-6:00PM

Tango 302: The Music of Tango - Vals & Milonga
Free

Vanessa Stephan

North Hall

5:00PM-6:00PM

Tango 203: Fancy Moves for Newcomers
Free

Loki and AJ, John and Jesica

8PM-9PM

BTS Room


The Gala!
Free

Come one, come all!

9PM-Midnite - 1AM if it's hopping!

BTS Room

Live Music with Tangozo!

Add a donation for Tango Colorado Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!