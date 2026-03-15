Boulder Ridge Bulldogs PTA's Shop: Bark n Bite - Spirit Gear

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High quality round sticker to showcase your Bulldog pride.
Dimensions: 3" diameter.
High quality cutout sticker to showcase your Bulldog pride.
Dimensions: 2.5" wide x 2.375" tall.
Show your Bulldog spirit with this awesome full color rubber key chain.
Dimensions of full color charm: 1.25" wide x 1.125" tall.
Walk around with your Bulldog spirit showcased on your crocs!
Dimensions: 1.125" wide x 1.125" tall.
Show your school spirit and attach these to your tote!
Dimensions: 3" wide x 2.75" tall.
Wear your school spirit anytime with this round button!
Dimensions: 1.25" diameter.
Wear your school spirit anytime with this square button!
Dimensions: 1.5" sq.
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