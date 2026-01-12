Bountiful Branches Spring 2026

Get your plants off to a strong start with high-quality local compost!





(1) Cubic Foot bag of 1/4" Screened Compost by Greener Bay Compost: Premium Soil Amendment, Made with Nutrient-Dense, Local Food Waste. Ideal for gardens, houseplants, seed-starting, lawns, athletic fields, and other applications which require a small particle size, such as compost tea production.





* Made Primarily from Food Waste

* Contains No Cow or Horse Manure, Bio-Solids, or Anaerobic Digestate

* Painstakingly Screened for Contaminants at Every Step of the Composting Process

* Made in Northeastern Wisconsin





$5 of each bag will go to New Leaf Foods and its mission. Thank you to Greener Bay Compost for this fantastic partnership!





Compost is pre-order only. The last day to order compost is May 2nd for pick up on May 9th.