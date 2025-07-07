Women Writing For a Change

Hosted by

Women Writing For a Change

About this event

Bounty of Words 2025

740 Madison Ave

Covington, KY 41011, USA

General Admission
$95

Your ticket includes a full buffet dinner, drink tickets, and an inspiring program filled with stories and work from our own community, as well as Keynote Speaker: Kari Gunter-Seymour, Current Ohio Poet Laureate.

Buy 1 Ticket / Donate 1 Ticket
$190

Your ticket includes a full buffet dinner, drink tickets, and an inspiring program filled with stories and work from our own community, as well as Keynote Speaker: Kari Gunter-Seymour, Current Ohio Poet Laureate.

Attend on Assistance
$35

Do you want to attend, but need assistance? Limited assistance tickets are available, but choose this ticket to let us know. Your ticket includes a full buffet dinner, drink tickets, and an inspiring program filled with stories and work from our own community, as well as Keynote Speaker: Kari Gunter-Seymour, Current Ohio Poet Laureate.

Add a donation for Women Writing For a Change

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