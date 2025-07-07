Bounty of Words 2025

Hosted by
About this event
Your ticket includes a full buffet dinner, drink tickets, and an inspiring program filled with stories and work from our own community, as well as Keynote Speaker: Kari Gunter-Seymour, Current Ohio Poet Laureate.
Your ticket includes a full buffet dinner, drink tickets, and an inspiring program filled with stories and work from our own community, as well as Keynote Speaker: Kari Gunter-Seymour, Current Ohio Poet Laureate.
Do you want to attend, but need assistance? Limited assistance tickets are available, but choose this ticket to let us know. Your ticket includes a full buffet dinner, drink tickets, and an inspiring program filled with stories and work from our own community, as well as Keynote Speaker: Kari Gunter-Seymour, Current Ohio Poet Laureate.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!