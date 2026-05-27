Bounty of Words 2026

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About this event
Your ticket includes a full buffet dinner, drink tickets, and an inspiring program filled with stories and work from our own community, as well as Keynote Speaker: Chief Executive Officer at The Nancy & David Wolf Holocaust & Humanity Center.
Your ticket includes a full buffet dinner, drink tickets, and an inspiring program filled with stories and work from our own community, as well as Keynote Speaker: Chief Executive Officer at The Nancy & David Wolf Holocaust & Humanity Center.
Bring your favorite people together for an evening that celebrates the power of voice and storytelling. Your table reservation includes seating for eight and helps sustain writing programs that uplift our community.
Do you want to attend, but need assistance? Limited assistance tickets are available, but choose this ticket to let us know. Your ticket includes a full buffet dinner, drink tickets, and an inspiring program filled with stories and work from our own community, as well as Keynote Speaker: Jackie Congedo, Chief Executive Officer at The Nancy & David Wolf Holocaust & Humanity Center.
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