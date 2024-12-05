Bourbon & BBQ

Grab your family, friends, colleagues or clients for and evening of Bourbon tasting, various culinary creations from local chefs, music, auction and MORE!
Grab your family, friends, colleagues or clients for and evening of Bourbon tasting, various culinary creations from local chefs, music, auction and MORE!
Individual Ticket
$125
Join us for and evening of Bourbon tasting, various culinary creations from local chefs, music, auction and MORE!
Join us for and evening of Bourbon tasting, various culinary creations from local chefs, music, auction and MORE!
Individual Bourbon Pairing Only
$100
Join us for an hour long VIP bourbon experience before the event. Join chefs from local favorite, Cap & Cork, along with bourbon guide, Madeline Williams, from Hard Truth for a bourbon experience like no other.
** LIMIT 40 ATTENDEES FOR VIP EVENT**
Join us for an hour long VIP bourbon experience before the event. Join chefs from local favorite, Cap & Cork, along with bourbon guide, Madeline Williams, from Hard Truth for a bourbon experience like no other.
** LIMIT 40 ATTENDEES FOR VIP EVENT**
Bourbon Pairing & Dinner w/auction for one individual.
Pre event, VIP bourbon experience: Join chefs from local favorite, Cap & Cork, along with bourbon guide, Madeline Williams, from Hard Truth for a bourbon experience like no other.
** LIMIT 40 ATTENDEES FOR VIP EVENT**
Event: Join us for and evening of Bourbon tasting, various culinary creations from local chefs, music, auction and MORE!
Bourbon Pairing & Dinner w/auction for one individual.
Pre event, VIP bourbon experience: Join chefs from local favorite, Cap & Cork, along with bourbon guide, Madeline Williams, from Hard Truth for a bourbon experience like no other.
** LIMIT 40 ATTENDEES FOR VIP EVENT**
Event: Join us for and evening of Bourbon tasting, various culinary creations from local chefs, music, auction and MORE!
Table of 8 Combo Ticket
$1,400
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
Bourbon Pairing & Dinner w/auction for table of 8.
Pre event, VIP bourbon experience: Join chefs from local favorite, Cap & Cork, along with bourbon guide, Madeline Williams, from Hard Truth for a bourbon experience like no other.
** LIMIT 40 ATTENDEES FOR VIP EVENT**
Event: Join us for and evening of Bourbon tasting, various culinary creations from local chefs, music, auction and MORE!
Bourbon Pairing & Dinner w/auction for table of 8.
Pre event, VIP bourbon experience: Join chefs from local favorite, Cap & Cork, along with bourbon guide, Madeline Williams, from Hard Truth for a bourbon experience like no other.
** LIMIT 40 ATTENDEES FOR VIP EVENT**
Event: Join us for and evening of Bourbon tasting, various culinary creations from local chefs, music, auction and MORE!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!