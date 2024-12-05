Bourbon & BBQ

Bourbon Pairing & Dinner w/auction for one individual. Pre event, VIP bourbon experience: Join chefs from local favorite, Cap & Cork, along with bourbon guide, Madeline Williams, from Hard Truth for a bourbon experience like no other. ** LIMIT 40 ATTENDEES FOR VIP EVENT** Event: Join us for and evening of Bourbon tasting, various culinary creations from local chefs, music, auction and MORE!

Bourbon Pairing & Dinner w/auction for one individual. Pre event, VIP bourbon experience: Join chefs from local favorite, Cap & Cork, along with bourbon guide, Madeline Williams, from Hard Truth for a bourbon experience like no other. ** LIMIT 40 ATTENDEES FOR VIP EVENT** Event: Join us for and evening of Bourbon tasting, various culinary creations from local chefs, music, auction and MORE!

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