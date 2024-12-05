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Cancer Pathways Midwest

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Bourbon & BBQ

715 Locust St

Evansville, IN 47708

Table of 8
$800
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
Grab your family, friends, colleagues or clients for and evening of Bourbon tasting, various culinary creations from local chefs, music, auction and MORE!
Individual Ticket
$125
Join us for and evening of Bourbon tasting, various culinary creations from local chefs, music, auction and MORE!
Individual Bourbon Pairing Only
$100
Join us for an hour long VIP bourbon experience before the event. Join chefs from local favorite, Cap & Cork, along with bourbon guide, Madeline Williams, from Hard Truth for a bourbon experience like no other. ** LIMIT 40 ATTENDEES FOR VIP EVENT**
Individual Combo Ticket (Bourbon Pairing & Dinner w/Auction)
$200
Bourbon Pairing & Dinner w/auction for one individual. Pre event, VIP bourbon experience: Join chefs from local favorite, Cap & Cork, along with bourbon guide, Madeline Williams, from Hard Truth for a bourbon experience like no other. ** LIMIT 40 ATTENDEES FOR VIP EVENT** Event: Join us for and evening of Bourbon tasting, various culinary creations from local chefs, music, auction and MORE!
Table of 8 Combo Ticket
$1,400
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
Bourbon Pairing & Dinner w/auction for table of 8. Pre event, VIP bourbon experience: Join chefs from local favorite, Cap & Cork, along with bourbon guide, Madeline Williams, from Hard Truth for a bourbon experience like no other. ** LIMIT 40 ATTENDEES FOR VIP EVENT** Event: Join us for and evening of Bourbon tasting, various culinary creations from local chefs, music, auction and MORE!

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