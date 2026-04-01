Bourbon & BBQ Silent Auction 2026

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Includes 5 mini golf passes from Walther's Golf & Fun and 5 jump passes good for 60 minutes at SkyZone Evansville. ($ 100 Value)
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Velocity Fitness in Evansville, Indiana, offers World Class instruction. Small Group Classes provide individual attention to technique and progress goals.
Includes:
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Get ready for a hometown showdown! ⚾
Cheer on two of Evansville’s fiercest rivals as the University of Evansville Purple Aces take on the University of Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles in a battle for bragging rights.
Includes 4 single tickets to the game on 5/8/2026. ($40 Value)
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Step into the exclusive The Cupola Club for a one-of-a-kind dining experience. This members-only gem pairs historic charm with an elevated, chef-driven menu—making it a night out you simply can’t buy… unless you win it here.
Includes a GC for a dinner for 2 ($200 Value- excludes alcohol & tip)
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Club 18 features 5 Trackman Virtual Golf Simulators, Mister B’s delicious food, and an upscale bar...perfect for golfers of all ages and skill levels.
Includes 2 hours in a golf simulator ($100 Value)
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Includes 2 tickets to the 9/12/26 Notre Dame vs. Rice football ($200 Value)
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Includes: Big Bores Bourbon snack mix, Great Lakes Michigan cherry BBQ chips, venison, elk and beef snack stix, Smoke House apple butter bbq sauce, blueberry bourbon pecan jam and sweet bourbon meat glaze ($89 Value)
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Includes: Authentic Teenie Needoh 3pk, Authentic Needoh Cool Cat, Rainbow Mystery Dumpling, squish gold bar, FAKE Squeeza Pizza, Stretchy Foods Cheeseburger, Laffy Snacks Bannana, Aaron's Putty (Priceless)
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Includes: Includes: Authentic Teenie Needoh 3pk, Authentic Needoh Cool Cat, Rainbow Mystery Dumpling, Bake Shop mystery squish collection 8, Scoop Squad Mighty Mint, Stretchy Foods Cheeseburger, Veary Beary Series 1 Sumo Bear, Aaron's Putty (Priceless)
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Includes: Wrap yourself in comfort with this beautifully handcrafted quilt, stitched with care and full of charm.
A one-of-a-kind piece that brings warmth, heart, and timeless style to any home.(Priceless)
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Includes: 1 Bourbon Oil Painting Print made by Kayla Weber. (Value is Priceless)
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Includes: Active lashes, hair ties, Kevin Murphy hydrate me mask, Redkin quick blowout spray, pink Wetbrush, Amika dry shampoo, Kevin Murphy detangling spray, Rose eye gels($50)
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Includes: Brown Italian Suede Slouchy Saddle Bag (Value $116)
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Includes: Signature Facial GC, relaxing bath salts, chapstick, cosmetic bag, bow head band, pen, bow pin, nail file (Value $175)
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Includes: $100 Pool Bucks, Free pool opening w/ cleaning, beach towels, tshirts, peach Stanley cup, hat & tote bag (Value $700)
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Includes: $10 GC and a turqoise Love Project beaded bracelet (Value $35)
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Includes: Spring potted planer, Haceinda $50 GC, Panera $25 GC, Honeymoon $15 GC, Lowes $50 GC and various seeds (Value $175)
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Includes: A handmade wooden 6 pack holder w/ bottle opener. Filled with a 6 pack of Kentucky Bourbon Barrel Ale & $20 Liquor Locker GC (Value $75)
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Includes: Robert Mondavi Rye Barrel Age Red Blend, 375 mL Bulleit Bourbon, bourbon socks, 3 dog toys, 3 8oz cans whole bourbon flavored coffee beans (Value $70)
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Includes: A red handmade wooden 6 pack holder w/ bottle opener. Filled with $100 worth of Lottery Tickets(Value $130)
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Includes: 2 Twilight Dinner Tickets, 1 Hat, 1 XL Tshirt & $20 in fresh produce from the farm (Value $220)
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Includes: A Pagoda Dogwood w/ planting (Value $250)
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Includes: Starbucks mug, Starbucks tumbler, 1 bag of Starbucks Sumatra ground coffee, assorted snacks (Value $65)
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Includes a Gift box, Handmade Evetena cup wax melter & 7 bags of boozy scented wax melters. ($80 Value)
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Includes a coffee melt set with melter, handmade coffee mug, 1 bag of coffee bean melts and 5 bags of extra melts. ($80 Value)
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Includes a basket with 3 boozy candles, wick clipper & wick dipper. ($100 Value)
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Includes an Echo spot,2 branded portable chargers, 2 branded mugs and Libs chocolate ($100 Value)
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Includes Double Oak Bourbon Whiskey, Vodka, Single Barrel Bourbon Whiskey ($150 Value)
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Includes This commemorative raceway brick would make a wonderful addition to any fan's collection (Priceless)
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Includes 1 bottle Apple Cinnamon Old Fashioned, I Architect bourbon, 1 Toasted bourbon, 1 Straight Bourbon ($200 Value)
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Includes Branded NorthFace backpack, Remus rubber bar mats, 2 Remus hats, Remus T-shirt, Limestone branch minor case rye, Yellowstone Red Label Small Batch Bourbon, Remus Cask Strength Bourbon ($300 Value)
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Includes 1 bottle of West Fork Whsky, 1 bottle West Fork Old Hamer, 1 bottle West Fork Hugh Hamer, 1 sweatshirt, 1 West Fork Whysky hat and 3 bourbon tasting glasses. ($250 Value)
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Includes 2 bottles of whiskey, 2 stone coasters, 3 whiskey glasses, glass pitcher and 1 Four Roses book. ($250 Value)
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Includes 1 bottle of J Mattingly Double Stave . ($100 Value)
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Bring people together for an unforgettable evening of wine and purpose. This OneHope guided wine tasting includes six bottles of OneHope Wine and a private, interactive tasting led by a knowledgeable wine guide—hosted in the comfort of your home.
OneHope is a purpose-driven Napa Valley winery, donating a portion of every bottle to nonprofits nationwide. This experience offers great wine, connection, and impact—making every sip meaningful.
Includes Private guided wine tasting experience, 6 bottles of OneHope Wine, Wine education, tasting notes, and pairing tips ($220 Value)
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Includes 1 bottle 8th Day Straight Bourbon, 1 bottle 8th Day Boobie Bourbon, 8th Day $20 GC ($120 Value)
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Includes Private tasting for up to 8 people w/ a 4 pour curated wine flight for each guest, artisan charcuterie board and a guided tasting experience. ( PRICELESS )
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Includes a private tour for up to 10 guests to check out our production facility and floating barrelhouse barge as well as a whiskey tasting in the lodge($250 Value)
Redeemable 5/2026-5/2027, Must be 21 and over
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Includes a walkthrough tour for 4 at Henderson's newest distillery. Sure to be a VIP experience! (PRICLESS)
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Includes whiskey tour for 6 with samplings of up to 5 whiskies straight from the barrel at the Frankfort or Louisville NULU location ($210 Value)
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Includes bottle and 2 experience tickets! ($225 Value)
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Includes 3 whiskey bottles and 2 glasses!
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Game bundle and GC to Gaming Guild!
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