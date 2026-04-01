Cancer Pathways Midwest

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Cancer Pathways Midwest

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Bourbon & BBQ Silent Auction 2026

EXPERIENCES: #101- Family Fun Pack item
EXPERIENCES: #101- Family Fun Pack
$50

Starting bid

Includes 5 mini golf passes from Walther's Golf & Fun and 5 jump passes good for 60 minutes at SkyZone Evansville. ($ 100 Value)

EXPERIENCES: #102- Velocity item
EXPERIENCES: #102- Velocity
$50

Starting bid

Velocity Fitness in Evansville, Indiana, offers World Class instruction. Small Group Classes provide individual attention to technique and progress goals.

Includes:

  • 1 month of unlimited kickboxing
  • 45 minutes High Intensity Cardio Kickboxing
EXPERIENCES: #103- Jo & Grace Photography item
EXPERIENCES: #103- Jo & Grace Photography
$50

Starting bid

Includes a 1 hr. photography session (studio or location), private online viewing gallery & 15 edited images of your choice with print release. ($150 Value)
EXPERIENCES: #104- UE Baseball item
EXPERIENCES: #104- UE Baseball
$20

Starting bid

Get ready for a hometown showdown! ⚾

Cheer on two of Evansville’s fiercest rivals as the University of Evansville Purple Aces take on the University of Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles in a battle for bragging rights.


Includes 4 single tickets to the game on 5/8/2026. ($40 Value)

EXPERIENCES: #105- Cupola Club Dining Experience item
EXPERIENCES: #105- Cupola Club Dining Experience
$70

Starting bid

Step into the exclusive The Cupola Club for a one-of-a-kind dining experience. This members-only gem pairs historic charm with an elevated, chef-driven menu—making it a night out you simply can’t buy… unless you win it here.


Includes a GC for a dinner for 2 ($200 Value- excludes alcohol & tip)

EXPERIENCES: #106- Club 18 at Mister B's item
EXPERIENCES: #106- Club 18 at Mister B's
$50

Starting bid

Club 18 features 5 Trackman Virtual Golf Simulators, Mister B’s delicious food, and an upscale bar...perfect for golfers of all ages and skill levels.


Includes 2 hours in a golf simulator ($100 Value)

EXPERIENCES: #107- Notre Dame Football item
EXPERIENCES: #107- Notre Dame Football
$70

Starting bid

Includes 2 tickets to the 9/12/26 Notre Dame vs. Rice football ($200 Value)

BASKETS: #201 - Country Smoke House Basket item
BASKETS: #201 - Country Smoke House Basket
$40

Starting bid

Includes: Big Bores Bourbon snack mix, Great Lakes Michigan cherry BBQ chips, venison, elk and beef snack stix, Smoke House apple butter bbq sauce, blueberry bourbon pecan jam and sweet bourbon meat glaze ($89 Value)

BASKETS: #202 - Squish Goals item
BASKETS: #202 - Squish Goals
$40

Starting bid

Includes: Authentic Teenie Needoh 3pk, Authentic Needoh Cool Cat, Rainbow Mystery Dumpling, squish gold bar, FAKE Squeeza Pizza, Stretchy Foods Cheeseburger, Laffy Snacks Bannana, Aaron's Putty (Priceless)

BASKETS: #203 - Squish Goals item
BASKETS: #203 - Squish Goals
$40

Starting bid

Includes: Includes: Authentic Teenie Needoh 3pk, Authentic Needoh Cool Cat, Rainbow Mystery Dumpling, Bake Shop mystery squish collection 8, Scoop Squad Mighty Mint, Stretchy Foods Cheeseburger, Veary Beary Series 1 Sumo Bear, Aaron's Putty (Priceless)

BASKETS: #204 - Handmade Quilt item
BASKETS: #204 - Handmade Quilt
$200

Starting bid

Includes: Wrap yourself in comfort with this beautifully handcrafted quilt, stitched with care and full of charm.
A one-of-a-kind piece that brings warmth, heart, and timeless style to any home.(Priceless)

BASKETS: #205 - "First Place Pharoh" Print by Kayla Weber item
BASKETS: #205 - "First Place Pharoh" Print by Kayla Weber
$30

Starting bid

Includes: 1 Bourbon Oil Painting Print made by Kayla Weber. (Value is Priceless)

BASKETS: #206 - Roots Salon item
BASKETS: #206 - Roots Salon
$25

Starting bid

Includes: Active lashes, hair ties, Kevin Murphy hydrate me mask, Redkin quick blowout spray, pink Wetbrush, Amika dry shampoo, Kevin Murphy detangling spray, Rose eye gels($50)

BASKETS: #207 - WildFlower Boutique item
BASKETS: #207 - WildFlower Boutique
$50

Starting bid

Includes: Brown Italian Suede Slouchy Saddle Bag (Value $116)

BASKETS: #208 - The Only Facial item
BASKETS: #208 - The Only Facial
$70

Starting bid

Includes: Signature Facial GC, relaxing bath salts, chapstick, cosmetic bag, bow head band, pen, bow pin, nail file (Value $175)

BASKETS: #209 - AquaVida Pools item
BASKETS: #209 - AquaVida Pools
$150

Starting bid

Includes: $100 Pool Bucks, Free pool opening w/ cleaning, beach towels, tshirts, peach Stanley cup, hat & tote bag (Value $700)

BASKETS: #210 - Rare Bird Gifts & Goods item
BASKETS: #210 - Rare Bird Gifts & Goods
$10

Starting bid

Includes: $10 GC and a turqoise Love Project beaded bracelet (Value $35)

BASKETS: #211 - Spring Flower Planter item
BASKETS: #211 - Spring Flower Planter
$75

Starting bid

Includes: Spring potted planer, Haceinda $50 GC, Panera $25 GC, Honeymoon $15 GC, Lowes $50 GC and various seeds (Value $175)

BASKETS: #212 - Handmade 6 Pack Holder item
BASKETS: #212 - Handmade 6 Pack Holder
$35

Starting bid

Includes: A handmade wooden 6 pack holder w/ bottle opener. Filled with a 6 pack of Kentucky Bourbon Barrel Ale & $20 Liquor Locker GC (Value $75)

BASKETS: #213 - Bourbon Barrel Planter Basket item
BASKETS: #213 - Bourbon Barrel Planter Basket
$30

Starting bid

Includes: Robert Mondavi Rye Barrel Age Red Blend, 375 mL Bulleit Bourbon, bourbon socks, 3 dog toys, 3 8oz cans whole bourbon flavored coffee beans (Value $70)

BASKETS: #214 - Cassie item
BASKETS: #214 - Cassie
$60

Starting bid

Includes: A red handmade wooden 6 pack holder w/ bottle opener. Filled with $100 worth of Lottery Tickets(Value $130)

BASKETS: #215- Seaton Harvest item
BASKETS: #215- Seaton Harvest
$75

Starting bid

Includes: 2 Twilight Dinner Tickets, 1 Hat, 1 XL Tshirt & $20 in fresh produce from the farm (Value $220)

BASKETS: #216- Restoration Landscape item
BASKETS: #216- Restoration Landscape
$100

Starting bid

Includes: A Pagoda Dogwood w/ planting (Value $250)

BASKETS: #217- Starbucks Gift Basket item
BASKETS: #217- Starbucks Gift Basket
$30

Starting bid

Includes: Starbucks mug, Starbucks tumbler, 1 bag of Starbucks Sumatra ground coffee, assorted snacks (Value $65)

BASKETS: #218 -Evetena Custom Melt Basket item
BASKETS: #218 -Evetena Custom Melt Basket
$60

Starting bid

Includes a Gift box, Handmade Evetena cup wax melter & 7 bags of boozy scented wax melters. ($80 Value)

BASKETS: #219 - Evetena Custom Melt Basket item
BASKETS: #219 - Evetena Custom Melt Basket
$60

Starting bid

Includes a coffee melt set with melter, handmade coffee mug, 1 bag of coffee bean melts and 5 bags of extra melts. ($80 Value)

BASKETS: #220 - Evetena Candle Basket item
BASKETS: #220 - Evetena Candle Basket
$70

Starting bid

Includes a basket with 3 boozy candles, wick clipper & wick dipper. ($100 Value)

BASKETS: #221 - Liberty Federal Credit Union item
BASKETS: #221 - Liberty Federal Credit Union
$25

Starting bid

Includes an Echo spot,2 branded portable chargers, 2 branded mugs and Libs chocolate ($100 Value)

BOURBON: #301- MoonDrops Distillery item
BOURBON: #301- MoonDrops Distillery
$60

Starting bid

Includes Double Oak Bourbon Whiskey, Vodka, Single Barrel Bourbon Whiskey ($150 Value)

BOURBON: #302- MoonDrops Distillery- Indy 500 Brick item
BOURBON: #302- MoonDrops Distillery- Indy 500 Brick
$40

Starting bid

Includes This commemorative raceway brick would make a wonderful addition to any fan's collection (Priceless)

BOURBON: #303 - Penelope Bourbon item
BOURBON: #303 - Penelope Bourbon
$75

Starting bid

Includes 1 bottle Apple Cinnamon Old Fashioned, I Architect bourbon, 1 Toasted bourbon, 1 Straight Bourbon ($200 Value)

BOURBON: #304 - Lux Row Distillery item
BOURBON: #304 - Lux Row Distillery
$100

Starting bid

Includes Branded NorthFace backpack, Remus rubber bar mats, 2 Remus hats, Remus T-shirt, Limestone branch minor case rye, Yellowstone Red Label Small Batch Bourbon, Remus Cask Strength Bourbon ($300 Value)

BOURBON: #305 - West Fork Whiskey Co item
BOURBON: #305 - West Fork Whiskey Co
$75

Starting bid

Includes 1 bottle of West Fork Whsky, 1 bottle West Fork Old Hamer, 1 bottle West Fork Hugh Hamer, 1 sweatshirt, 1 West Fork Whysky hat and 3 bourbon tasting glasses. ($250 Value)

BOURBON: #306 - Four Roses Distillery item
BOURBON: #306 - Four Roses Distillery
$70

Starting bid

Includes 2 bottles of whiskey, 2 stone coasters, 3 whiskey glasses, glass pitcher and 1 Four Roses book. ($250 Value)

BOURBON: #307 - J Mattingly 1845 item
BOURBON: #307 - J Mattingly 1845
$40

Starting bid

Includes 1 bottle of J Mattingly Double Stave . ($100 Value)

BOURBON: #308 - Bourbon, Bourbon, Bourbon item
BOURBON: #308 - Bourbon, Bourbon, Bourbon
$50

Starting bid

Includes a bourbon chocolate cake, Granddad Bourbon and truffles flavored with Granddad Bourbon. Donated by Kelly Rode
BOURBON: #309 - Journeyman Distillery item
BOURBON: #309 - Journeyman Distillery
$60

Starting bid

Includes 6 Tour & Tasting Certificates & 6 Welter's Folly Day Passes ($144 Value)
BOURBON: #310 - ONE HOPE item
BOURBON: #310 - ONE HOPE
$75

Starting bid

Bring people together for an unforgettable evening of wine and purpose. This OneHope guided wine tasting includes six bottles of OneHope Wine and a private, interactive tasting led by a knowledgeable wine guide—hosted in the comfort of your home.

OneHope is a purpose-driven Napa Valley winery, donating a portion of every bottle to nonprofits nationwide. This experience offers great wine, connection, and impact—making every sip meaningful.


Includes Private guided wine tasting experience, 6 bottles of OneHope Wine, Wine education, tasting notes, and pairing tips ($220 Value)

BOURBON: #311 - 8th Day Distillery item
BOURBON: #311 - 8th Day Distillery
$50

Starting bid

Includes 1 bottle 8th Day Straight Bourbon, 1 bottle 8th Day Boobie Bourbon, 8th Day $20 GC ($120 Value)

BOURBON: #312 - The Social Pour Wine Bar item
BOURBON: #312 - The Social Pour Wine Bar
$70

Starting bid

Includes Private tasting for up to 8 people w/ a 4 pour curated wine flight for each guest, artisan charcuterie board and a guided tasting experience. ( PRICELESS )

BOURBON: #313 - Ingram Whiskey item
BOURBON: #313 - Ingram Whiskey
$70

Starting bid

Includes a private tour for up to 10 guests to check out our production facility and floating barrelhouse barge as well as a whiskey tasting in the lodge($250 Value)


Redeemable 5/2026-5/2027, Must be 21 and over

BOURBON: #314- Rhythym River Distillery item
BOURBON: #314- Rhythym River Distillery
$30

Starting bid

Includes a walkthrough tour for 4 at Henderson's newest distillery. Sure to be a VIP experience! (PRICLESS)

BOURBON: #315 - Whiskey Thief Distilling Co item
BOURBON: #315 - Whiskey Thief Distilling Co
$75

Starting bid

Includes whiskey tour for 6 with samplings of up to 5 whiskies straight from the barrel at the Frankfort or Louisville NULU location ($210 Value)

BOURBON: #316 - Peerless item
BOURBON: #316 - Peerless
$75

Starting bid

Includes bottle and 2 experience tickets! ($225 Value)

BOURBON: #317 - Evansville Bourbon Society item
BOURBON: #317 - Evansville Bourbon Society
$50

Starting bid

Includes 3 whiskey bottles and 2 glasses!

BASKET: #318 - Game Bundle item
BASKET: #318 - Game Bundle
$50

Starting bid

Game bundle and GC to Gaming Guild!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!