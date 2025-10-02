Medina Shrine LLC

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Medina Shrine LLC

About this raffle

Bourbon Basket Raffle 2025 Presented by Medina Shrine

One chance of winning
$5
This includes 3 tickets

Chance of a bourbon basket 1 consisting of Shenk's 2025 Release, Blanton's, and Buffalo Trace

Five chances of winning
$10
This includes 5 tickets

Bourbon basket 2, Five chances of winning a bourbon basket, consisting of Colonel E.H. Taylor Small Batch Bottle in Bond, Old Forester Single Barrel (Barrel Strength), and A Midwinter Night Dram (Act 12 Scene 7)

Ten chances of winning
$20
This includes 10 tickets

Bourbon basket 3, 10 chances of winning a bourbon basket, consisting of Old Fitzgerald 7yr Bottle in Bond, Russell's Private Barrel Selection, and Eagle Rare 10 yr

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