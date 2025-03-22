In The Mix Inc

Bourbon, Beards & Brims | For the Man Who Handles Business – and His Bourbon

334 Main St

Los Angeles, CA 90013, USA

The Gentleman's Access Pass
$49
Bourbon, Beards & Brims is where bold conversations meet elevated experiences for entrepreneurial men ready to align, grow, and level up. This all-access pass includes entry to Bourbon, Beards & Brims—complete with bourbon tastings, panel talks, creative activations, and curated experiences built for the man who leads, builds, and sharpens. Join a community of purpose-driven brothers for bourbon, real talk, and a blueprint built for legacy.
