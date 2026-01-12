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About this event
Single entry - 20 GAMES, dauber, snacks, & fun
Entry for 2 - 20 GAMES, dauber, snacks, & fun
Sponsor one high end bourbon bottle during the evening
Single entry - 20 GAMES, dauber, snacks, & fun
Recognition on event signage and Chamber promotions
Entry for 2 - 20 GAMES, dauber, snacks, & fun
Logo on signage
Reserved seating for 6 guests - 20 GAMES, dauber, snacks, & fun
Logo on signage and recognition during event
Reserved table for 8 guests - 20 GAMES, dauber, snacks, & fun
6 left!
Naming rights (“Bourbon BINGO presented by…”)
Logo on all promotional materials
Opportunity to announce one round of BINGO
2 tables of 8 guests - 20 GAMES, dauber, snacks, & fun
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