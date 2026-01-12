Battle Creek Area Chamber Of Commerce

Hosted by

Battle Creek Area Chamber Of Commerce

About this event

Bourbon Bingo

12111 Helmer Rd S

Battle Creek, MI 49015, USA

Single
$40

Single entry - 20 GAMES, dauber, snacks, & fun

Couple
$75
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Entry for 2 - 20 GAMES, dauber, snacks, & fun

Sponsor a Bottle
$250

Sponsor one high end bourbon bottle during the evening

Single entry - 20 GAMES, dauber, snacks, & fun

Silver Sponsor
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Recognition on event signage and Chamber promotions

Entry for 2 - 20 GAMES, dauber, snacks, & fun

Gold Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Logo on signage

Reserved seating for 6 guests - 20 GAMES, dauber, snacks, & fun

Platinum Sponsor
$3,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Logo on signage and recognition during event

Reserved table for 8 guests - 20 GAMES, dauber, snacks, & fun

Presenting Sponsor
$5,000

6 left!

This is a group ticket, it includes 16 tickets

Naming rights (“Bourbon BINGO presented by…”)

Logo on all promotional materials

Opportunity to announce one round of BINGO

2 tables of 8 guests - 20 GAMES, dauber, snacks, & fun

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!