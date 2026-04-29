🥃 Bourbon for a Better Tomorrow: Eden Village KC Raffle. Help change lives—one pour at a time.

Raffle drawing to win one bottle of some great bourbons. Member's Mark Cask Strength, New Riff, Standard Proof, Evan Williams, Penelope, Jack Daniels, Eagle Rare, Blanton's, Yellowstone, 1776 Bourbon, Old Forrester, Buffalo Trace. Must be 21 and older to purchase tickets. There is no maximum number of raffle tickets you may puchase. Raffle drawing will be held at 2:00pm CST on Friday, June 12th. If you are not present, pick up will be at Eden Village of KC. Winners not present at the time of the drawing will be contacted within 24 hours and items will need to be picked up by June 21 2026. You might even win more than once!