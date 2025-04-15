BoVMMC's shop

4in small BoV Support Patch (good for jackets and hats)
4in small BoV Support Patch (good for jackets and hats)
22 a Day Warriors Patch
$25
Made by our Founder & National President, Scout, our 22 a Day Shield Warriors Patch is to remind those heroes who either served, are serving our country, and/or those who are serving their communities at large; that they aren't alone. Let's come together to end the "22 a day" statistics.
Made by our Founder & National President, Scout, our 22 a Day Shield Warriors Patch is to remind those heroes who either served, are serving our country, and/or those who are serving their communities at large; that they aren't alone. Let's come together to end the "22 a day" statistics.
Small Envelope Shipping fee
$8.75
These are for shipping the "Small Support Patches" and/or for shipping the "22 a day Warrior" patches.
These are for shipping the "Small Support Patches" and/or for shipping the "22 a day Warrior" patches.
8in Support Patch (Large)
$50
8in by 8inch larger Support Patch (good for back of jackets and vests)
8in by 8inch larger Support Patch (good for back of jackets and vests)
Large Envelope Shipping fee
$10.40
This is the shipping fee for the 8in Support Patches
This is the shipping fee for the 8in Support Patches
Add a donation for Brothers Of Valhalla Military MC
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!