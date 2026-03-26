Kingdom Coummunity Center Inc

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Kingdom Coummunity Center Inc

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Bow Wow Treats & Toys

Crumbled Cracklin Topping (1 pack)
$8

A savory "granola-like" treat made from grass-fed beef and lamb suet. This nutrient-rich blend is freeze-dried to lock in natural flavor and nutrition.

Sprinkle over meals or serve as a tasty, high-protein snack your dog will love!

Suggested donation: $8 per pack (8oz)

Crumbled Cracklin Topping (2 packs)
$15

A savory "granola-like" treat made from grass-fed beef and lamb suet. This nutrient-rich blend is freeze-dried to lock in natural flavor and nutrition.

Sprinkle over meals or serve as a tasty, high-protein snack your dog will love!

Suggested donation: 2 for $15 (8oz packs)

Savory Cracklin Clusters (1 pack)
$8

Wholesome, protein-rich clusters made from grass-fed suet (beef and lamb) freeze dried to perfection. These small clusters deliver big flavor in every bite.


Perfect for training, rewarding, or a satisfying snack your pup will love!

Suggested donation: $8 per pack (8oz)

Savory Cracklin Clusters (2 packs)
$15

Wholesome, protein-rich clusters made from grass-fed suet (beef and lamb) freeze dried to perfection. These small clusters deliver big flavor in every bite.


Perfect for training, rewarding, or a satisfying snack your pup will love!

Suggested donation: 2 for $15 (8oz packs)

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