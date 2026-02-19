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Bower PTA

About this event

Bower PTA's Be Lucky Silent Auction #1

Lucky Bites #1 item
Lucky Bites #1 item
Lucky Bites #1
$10

Starting bid

Texas Roadhouse Gift Basket containing: Texas Roadhouse peanuts, Texas Roadhouse Steak sauce, Texas Roadhouse Seasoning, Dinner for 2 at Texas Roadhouse

Lucky Bites #2 item
Lucky Bites #2 item
Lucky Bites #2
$10

Starting bid

Texas Roadhouse Gift Basket containing: Texas Roadhouse peanuts, Texas Roadhouse Steak sauce, Texas Roadhouse Seasoning, Dinner for 2 at Texas Roadhouse

Blaze of Glory item
Blaze of Glory item
Blaze of Glory
$10

Starting bid

Ride to school on a Warrenville Fire Department Truck

* For Bower students only please*

Law & Order item
Law & Order
$10

Starting bid

A tour of the warrenville police station, meet the cheif, and ride to school in a warrenville police car


**This is for bower students only thank you for understanding**

A Novel Idea item
A Novel Idea item
A Novel Idea item
A Novel Idea
$10

Starting bid

Squishmallow-Archie the Axolotl, Glow in Dark Blanket, Books: Clementine, The Puppy Place, Just Keep Going, Big Bub, A Fun Day with Dash

Little Explorer item
Little Explorer item
Little Explorer item
Little Explorer
$25

Starting bid

$50.00 Gift Card, Summer Fun play items. Cup, Coasters, Cerny Park Playground puzzle

Seasoned to Perfection item
Seasoned to Perfection item
Seasoned to Perfection item
Seasoned to Perfection
$20

Starting bid

A collection of spices and kitchen towels from Burlap & barrel including: flowering hyssop thyme, smoked pimenton paprika, silk chili flakes, royal cinnamon, limestone raspberry, & purple stripe garlic

Mane Attraction item
Mane Attraction item
Mane Attraction
$10

Starting bid

Everyday clean Mini kit, Scents kids love, Mice do not! mini Kit, everyday body lotion, large hair comb, and travel bag

Tea Time Treasures item
Tea Time Treasures item
Tea Time Treasures item
Tea Time Treasures
$10

Starting bid

Tea Sampler and

honey sticks, 2 locally Hand crafted Dublin Potter mugs, and tea bag holder

Heavy Metal Kitchen item
Heavy Metal Kitchen item
Heavy Metal Kitchen
$20

Starting bid

Lodge pan, dolly cast iron trivet, Dolly skillet guitar and corn bread mix

Cup O' Joe
$10

Starting bid

** pending

Let the Game Begin item
Let the Game Begin item
Let the Game Begin
$10

Starting bid

The Fidget Game Sight Words, Local grown popcorn, $25 dollar pizza gift card

Heard it through the grapevine item
Heard it through the grapevine item
Heard it through the grapevine
$20

Starting bid

Wine tasting for 6 adults at Lynfred Winery

Must show ID at pickup

Wrapped in Comfort item
Wrapped in Comfort item
Wrapped in Comfort
$50

Starting bid

All-American Throw Blanket

Our All-American Throw Blankets are made from 100% cotton grown on our family farm in Alabama. Our cotton yarn is then spun in North Carolina, and woven in Maine to produce these heirloom quality blankets.

Bookworm Bundle item
Bookworm Bundle
$15

Starting bid

Autographed copy of Dairy of whimpy kid Book #1 and #20, 2 pencils and $25.00 gift card

Hops & Dreams item
Hops & Dreams item
Hops & Dreams
$5

Starting bid

$15.00 Gift Cards and Crowler Fill

Secret Recipe item
Secret Recipe
$20

Starting bid

Berger Bros Pub secret Old Fashion Recipe


also included: $50 Gift card, bottle of whiskey, crude bitters, orange, stir sticks, ice mold, rocks glasses

The Great Green Giveaway item
The Great Green Giveaway
$5

Starting bid

Cultivate a brighter future with 100 Honey bee and wildflower seed mix Packets

Fairway to Heaven item
Fairway to Heaven item
Fairway to Heaven
$50

Starting bid

Twosome of golf cart included - 18 holes of golf Mon-Thurs only anytime after 12P on Saturday and Sunday

Best in Show item
Best in Show item
Best in Show
$10

Starting bid

Dog treat tower and coupon

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!