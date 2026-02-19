Bower PTA's Be Lucky Silent Auction #1

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Starting bid
Texas Roadhouse Gift Basket containing: Texas Roadhouse peanuts, Texas Roadhouse Steak sauce, Texas Roadhouse Seasoning, Dinner for 2 at Texas Roadhouse
Starting bid
Texas Roadhouse Gift Basket containing: Texas Roadhouse peanuts, Texas Roadhouse Steak sauce, Texas Roadhouse Seasoning, Dinner for 2 at Texas Roadhouse
Starting bid
Ride to school on a Warrenville Fire Department Truck
* For Bower students only please*
Starting bid
A tour of the warrenville police station, meet the cheif, and ride to school in a warrenville police car
**This is for bower students only thank you for understanding**
Starting bid
Squishmallow-Archie the Axolotl, Glow in Dark Blanket, Books: Clementine, The Puppy Place, Just Keep Going, Big Bub, A Fun Day with Dash
Starting bid
$50.00 Gift Card, Summer Fun play items. Cup, Coasters, Cerny Park Playground puzzle
Starting bid
A collection of spices and kitchen towels from Burlap & barrel including: flowering hyssop thyme, smoked pimenton paprika, silk chili flakes, royal cinnamon, limestone raspberry, & purple stripe garlic
Starting bid
Everyday clean Mini kit, Scents kids love, Mice do not! mini Kit, everyday body lotion, large hair comb, and travel bag
Starting bid
Tea Sampler and
honey sticks, 2 locally Hand crafted Dublin Potter mugs, and tea bag holder
Starting bid
Lodge pan, dolly cast iron trivet, Dolly skillet guitar and corn bread mix
Starting bid
** pending
Starting bid
The Fidget Game Sight Words, Local grown popcorn, $25 dollar pizza gift card
Starting bid
Wine tasting for 6 adults at Lynfred Winery
Must show ID at pickup
Starting bid
All-American Throw Blanket
Our All-American Throw Blankets are made from 100% cotton grown on our family farm in Alabama. Our cotton yarn is then spun in North Carolina, and woven in Maine to produce these heirloom quality blankets.
Starting bid
Autographed copy of Dairy of whimpy kid Book #1 and #20, 2 pencils and $25.00 gift card
Starting bid
$15.00 Gift Cards and Crowler Fill
Starting bid
Berger Bros Pub secret Old Fashion Recipe
also included: $50 Gift card, bottle of whiskey, crude bitters, orange, stir sticks, ice mold, rocks glasses
Starting bid
Cultivate a brighter future with 100 Honey bee and wildflower seed mix Packets
Starting bid
Twosome of golf cart included - 18 holes of golf Mon-Thurs only anytime after 12P on Saturday and Sunday
Starting bid
Dog treat tower and coupon
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