Bighorn Mountain - Bear Lodge - 3D Shoot

About this event
The Competition Course consists of 18 professionally set 3D targets with two shooting stakes at each target, creating 36 unique shot opportunities. Competitors will complete the course twice—once from each designated shooting stake—for a total of 36 scored shots. Scores from both rounds are combined to determine each shooter’s qualifying score for awards and the Championship Shoot-Off for the top 5 shooters.
If you are not a BOW member, you must purchase a BOW membership or pay the regular fee. Join at https://www.bowhuntersofwyoming.org/Membership
Start from 8 am - 2pm. Courses close at 5 pm
Scorecards must be turned in by 5 pm to qualify for the championship shoot-off.
The full rules are listed at https://www.bowhuntersofwyoming.org/3D-Shoots
The Competition Course consists of 18 professionally set 3D targets with two shooting stakes at each target, creating 36 unique shot opportunities. Competitors will complete the course twice—once from each designated shooting stake—for a total of 36 scored shots. Scores from both rounds are combined to determine each shooter’s qualifying score for awards and the Championship Shoot-Off for the top 5 shooters.
If you are not a BOW member, you can joint to save on your registration!
Join at https://www.bowhuntersofwyoming.org/Membership
Start from 8 am - 2pm. Courses close at 5 pm
Scorecards must be turned in by 5 pm to qualify for the championship shoot-off.
The full rules are listed at https://www.bowhuntersofwyoming.org/3D-Shoots
For youth 16-12
The Competition Course consists of 18 professionally set 3D targets with two shooting stakes at each target, creating 36 unique shot opportunities. Competitors will complete the course twice—once from each designated shooting stake—for a total of 36 scored shots. Scores from both rounds are combined to determine each shooter’s qualifying score for awards and the Championship Shoot-Off for the top 5 shooters.
Start from 8 am - 2pm. Courses close at 5 pm
Scorecards must be turned in by 5 pm to qualify for the championship shoot-off.
The full rules are listed at https://www.bowhuntersofwyoming.org/3D-Shoots
Saturday Fun Course
The Fun Course features 20 professionally set 3D targets designed to provide an enjoyable shooting experience for archers of all ages and skill levels. With realistic hunting scenarios, scenic mountain terrain, and comfortable shot distances, this course is perfect for families, beginners, youth shooters, or anyone looking to spend more time shooting in the beautiful Bighorn Mountains.
The Fun Course is all about enjoying the sport of archery. This course is not part of the Championship competition and does not count toward qualification for the Championship Shoot-Off.
If you are not a BOW member, you must purchase a BOW membership or pay the regular fee. Join at www.bowhuntersofwyoming.org
Start from 8 am - 2pm. Courses close at 5 pm
The full rules are listed at https://www.bowhuntersofwyoming.org/3D-Shoots
Saturday Fun Course
The Fun Course features 20 professionally set 3D targets designed to provide an enjoyable shooting experience for archers of all ages and skill levels. With realistic hunting scenarios, scenic mountain terrain, and comfortable shot distances, this course is perfect for families, beginners, youth shooters, or anyone looking to spend more time shooting in the beautiful Bighorn Mountains.
The Fun Course is all about enjoying the sport of archery. This course is not part of the Championship competition and does not count toward qualification for the Championship Shoot-Off.
Start from 8 am - 11 am. Courses close at 2 pm
Join Bowhunters of Wyoming to save! https://www.bowhuntersofwyoming.org/Membership
The full rules are listed at https://www.bowhuntersofwyoming.org/3D-Shoots
Saturday Fun Course
For youth 11 and under
The Fun Course features 20 professionally set 3D targets designed to provide an enjoyable shooting experience for archers of all ages and skill levels. With realistic hunting scenarios, scenic mountain terrain, and comfortable shot distances, this course is perfect for families, beginners, youth shooters, or anyone looking to spend more time shooting in the beautiful Bighorn Mountains.
The Fun Course is all about enjoying the sport of archery. This course is not part of the Championship competition and does not count toward qualification for the Championship Shoot-Off.
Start from 8 am - 11 am. Courses close at 2 pm
Sunday Fun Shoot
Wrap up the weekend with a relaxed day of shooting in the beautiful Bighorn Mountains! On Sunday, archers may choose to shoot either the Competition Course or the Fun Course, making it a great opportunity to revisit your favorite course, challenge yourself on a different one, or simply enjoy another round with family and friends.
The Sunday Fun Shoot is open to archers of all ages and skill levels and is designed to provide a laid-back, enjoyable experience without the pressure of championship competition. Whether you’re chasing one last great shot or just soaking in another morning on the mountain, Sunday is all about enjoying the sport of archery and the fellowship of the bowhunting community.
Start from 8 am - 11 am. Courses close at 2 pm
Join Bowhunters of Wyoming to save! www.bowhuntersofwyoing.org
Sunday Fun Shoot
Wrap up the weekend with a relaxed day of shooting in the beautiful Bighorn Mountains! On Sunday, archers may choose to shoot either the Competition Course or the Fun Course, making it a great opportunity to revisit your favorite course, challenge yourself on a different one, or simply enjoy another round with family and friends.
The Sunday Fun Shoot is open to archers of all ages and skill levels and is designed to provide a laid-back, enjoyable experience without the pressure of championship competition. Whether you’re chasing one last great shot or just soaking in another morning on the mountain, Sunday is all about enjoying the sport of archery and the fellowship of the bowhunting community.
Start from 8 am - 11 am. Courses close at 2 pm
Join Bowhunters of Wyoming to save! www.bowhuntersofwyoing.org
Sunday Fun Shoot
For youth 16-12
Wrap up the weekend with a relaxed day of shooting in the beautiful Bighorn Mountains! On Sunday, archers may choose to shoot either the Competition Course or the Fun Course, making it a great opportunity to revisit your favorite course, challenge yourself on a different one, or simply enjoy another round with family and friends.
The Sunday Fun Shoot is open to archers of all ages and skill levels and is designed to provide a laid-back, enjoyable experience without the pressure of championship competition. Whether you’re chasing one last great shot or just soaking in another morning on the mountain, Sunday is all about enjoying the sport of archery and the fellowship of the bowhunting community.
Start from 8 am - 11 am. Courses close at 2 pm
Join Bowhunters of Wyoming to save! www.bowhuntersofwyoing.org
Sunday Fun Shoot
For youth under 11
Wrap up the weekend with a relaxed day of shooting in the beautiful Bighorn Mountains! On Sunday, archers may choose to shoot either the Competition Course or the Fun Course, making it a great opportunity to revisit your favorite course, challenge yourself on a different one, or simply enjoy another round with family and friends.
The Sunday Fun Shoot is open to archers of all ages and skill levels and is designed to provide a laid-back, enjoyable experience without the pressure of championship competition. Whether you’re chasing one last great shot or just soaking in another morning on the mountain, Sunday is all about enjoying the sport of archery and the fellowship of the bowhunting community.
Start from 8 am - 11 am. Courses close at 2 pm
Join Bowhunters of Wyoming to save! www.bowhuntersofwyoing.org
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