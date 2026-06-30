Bighorn Mountain - Bear Lodge - 3D Shoot

The Competition Course consists of 18 professionally set 3D targets with two shooting stakes at each target, creating 36 unique shot opportunities. Competitors will complete the course twice—once from each designated shooting stake—for a total of 36 scored shots. Scores from both rounds are combined to determine each shooter’s qualifying score for awards and the Championship Shoot-Off for the top 5 shooters.

If you are not a BOW member, you must purchase a BOW membership or pay the regular fee. Join at https://www.bowhuntersofwyoming.org/Membership





Start from 8 am - 2pm. Courses close at 5 pm

Scorecards must be turned in by 5 pm to qualify for the championship shoot-off.





The full rules are listed at https://www.bowhuntersofwyoming.org/3D-Shoots



