Bowie Elementary PTO's Membership

General Membership
free

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly

 The heart of the PTO! Whether you attend meetings, volunteer when you can, or simply support from the sidelines—you make a difference. There’s no pressure, just possibilities! 


General Member Duties May Include:

  • Attending PTO meetings when possible
  • Voting on important decisions
  • Volunteering at events (as you're able!)
  • Sharing ideas and feedback
  • Helping build a positive school community
Administration & Teacher Membership
free

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly

 The bridge between home and school! As PTO members, teachers and administrators bring insight, feedback, and support that help guide our goals. Your voices ensure our efforts truly reflect the needs of students and staff—and your presence shows we’re in this together.


What Admin & Teacher Membership Can Look Like:

  • Attending meetings when possible (even briefly!)
  • Sharing input on classroom and campus needs
  • Helping us align events with school goals and calendars
  • Partnering on teacher appreciation efforts
  • Encouraging parent involvement and sharing PTO news

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing