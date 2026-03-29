Asian Pacific Community Awarenss Inc

Hosted by

Asian Pacific Community Awarenss Inc

About this event

Bowl-A-Thon Fundraiser Marine JROTC Desert Pines H/S vs Navy JROTC Clark H/S

4000 W Flamingo Rd

Las Vegas, NV 89103, USA

General Admission Non-Bowler
$10

Non-Bowlers' donation will help support JROTC Cadets Programs, plus 3 raffle tickets

Sponsior a Cadet Bowler Registration Fee
Pay what you can

Your donation will help Sponsor a Cadet Bowler Includes 2 games & shoe rental.

General Bowler Registration
$30

Bowlers can participate to support the program without competing in the tournament.

Includes 2 games, shoe rental

General Bowler Registration w/6 raffle tickets
$35

Includes 2 games, shoes rental and 6 raffle Tickes

General Bowler Registration w/15 raffle tickets
$40

Includes 2 games, shoe rental and 15 raffle Tickes

Banner Sponsor
$275

"Hang your banner over the alley for all to see! Let's get behind and support 2 of our Cadets as they take to the lanes—come out and show your support! Plus, you can set up 1 table

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!