Bowl-A-Thon Fundraiser Marine JROTC Desert Pines H/S vs Navy JROTC Clark H/S

Hosted by
About this event
Non-Bowlers' donation will help support JROTC Cadets Programs, plus 3 raffle tickets
Your donation will help Sponsor a Cadet Bowler Includes 2 games & shoe rental.
Bowlers can participate to support the program without competing in the tournament.
Includes 2 games, shoe rental
Includes 2 games, shoes rental and 6 raffle Tickes
Includes 2 games, shoe rental and 15 raffle Tickes
"Hang your banner over the alley for all to see! Let's get behind and support 2 of our Cadets as they take to the lanes—come out and show your support! Plus, you can set up 1 table
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!