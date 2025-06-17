APCA's 4th Annual BOWL-A-THON FUNDRAISER PURPLE HEART VETS vs LEGENDS & LORE

individual Bowler Tickets are non-refundabe. Make sure your costume is comfortable and allows for easy movement while bowling. Avoid cumbersome or overly elaborate designs, as they can cause tripping or loss of balance. Focus on functionality to ensure a fun and safe experience! Please note that we are not liable for any accidents.
Team Registration
$160
Team registration is for team of 4 bowlers Please register all 4 bowlers Tickets are non-refundabe
Orange Raffle tickets 6 for $5
$5
$5 for six tickets, Orange Tickets. You must be present to win
Orange Raffle tickets 15 for $10
$10
$10 for 15 tickets, Orange Tickets. You must be present to win
Blue 50/50 tickets 6 for $5
$5
$5 for 6 tickets, Blue tickets. You must be present to win
Blue 50/50 tickets 15 for $10
$10
$10 for 15 tickets, Blue tickets. You must be present to win
APCA Membership
$25
Join us as a member and contribute to supporting education, children, and veterans.
Add a donation for Asian Pacific Community Awarenss Inc
$
