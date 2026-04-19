Bowl-a-Thon Silent Auction

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Starting bid
- $30 gift card to Gifford's Ice Cream (mini golf + ice cream!)
- Sparkling cider + glasses
- Gourmet cookies from Harry & David
- Italian chocolate with strawberry cream
- Candle + ceramic serving dish
- Antique barn board serving tray
- A fun game for two
Perfect for a relaxing night in or a fun night out!
Starting bid
Valued at $108!
- $50 gift card to Regal Cinemas
- A variety of classic movie candies
- Popcorn + caramel corn
- Fun popcorn seasonings
- Movie Night Bingo game
Everything you need for a cozy night at the movies or a fun night in!
Starting bid
- Prismacolor pencil artwork
- 24" x 18" original piece
- Valued at $350
This stunning piece captures the beauty and charm of one of Maine’s most beloved birds and would make an incredible addition to any home or office.
Starting bid
- Approximately 15” across
- One-of-a-kind artisan piece
- Estimated value: around $300
This stunning bowl highlights the natural beauty of the wood grain and would make a gorgeous centerpiece for any home or cabin. Truly a unique piece you won’t find twice!
Starting bid
- Assorted car cleaning & detailing supplies
- Gift certificate to Concept Auto for:
- FREE 4-wheel alignment
- FREE oil change
Whether you love keeping your ride spotless or just appreciate saving money on vehicle maintenance, this package is a great one to bid on!
Starting bid
Made from stunning curly oak and walnut.
Approx. dimensions:
- 7.5” x 5.5” x 6”
- 17” lengthwise
Valued at approximately $140
Perfect for storing:
- Jewelry
- Special keepsakes
- Small treasures & heirlooms
The natural wood grain and craftsmanship make this a truly unique piece that would look beautiful in any home.
Starting bid
Valued at approximately $220!
- 2 Adirondack chairs
- Fire pit
- S’mores kit
- Lawn darts game
- Kubb yard game
Everything you need for a fun night around the fire with family and friends!
Whether you love summer evenings, backyard games, or relaxing by the fire, this package is ready to help you make some great memories.
Starting bid
- Carved Wooden Spoons (large and small set)
- Woven Baskets (large and small)
- Oven Mitts
- Apron
- Cross-Body Bag
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!