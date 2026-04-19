Hosted by

Faith Hope Love Uganda

About this event

Sales closed

Bowl-a-Thon Silent Auction

Cozy Date Night Package valued at $130 item
Cozy Date Night Package valued at $130
$40

Starting bid

- $30 gift card to Gifford's Ice Cream (mini golf + ice cream!)
- Sparkling cider + glasses
- Gourmet cookies from Harry & David
- Italian chocolate with strawberry cream
- Candle + ceramic serving dish
- Antique barn board serving tray
- A fun game for two


Perfect for a relaxing night in or a fun night out!

Get ready for the ultimate Movie Night Package item
Get ready for the ultimate Movie Night Package
$35

Starting bid

Valued at $108!

- $50 gift card to Regal Cinemas

- A variety of classic movie candies

- Popcorn + caramel corn

- Fun popcorn seasonings

- Movie Night Bingo game


Everything you need for a cozy night at the movies or a fun night in!

“Chickadee” by Neil Caron item
“Chickadee” by Neil Caron
$125

Starting bid

- Prismacolor pencil artwork

- 24" x 18" original piece

- Valued at $350


This stunning piece captures the beauty and charm of one of Maine’s most beloved birds and would make an incredible addition to any home or office.

Handcrafted Burl Bowl (made from a cherry tree) item
Handcrafted Burl Bowl (made from a cherry tree)
$100

Starting bid

- Approximately 15” across

- One-of-a-kind artisan piece

- Estimated value: around $300


This stunning bowl highlights the natural beauty of the wood grain and would make a gorgeous centerpiece for any home or cabin. Truly a unique piece you won’t find twice!

Car Care Package valued at approximately $360! item
Car Care Package valued at approximately $360!
$100

Starting bid

- Assorted car cleaning & detailing supplies

- Gift certificate to Concept Auto for:

- FREE 4-wheel alignment

- FREE oil change


Whether you love keeping your ride spotless or just appreciate saving money on vehicle maintenance, this package is a great one to bid on!

Beautifully Handcrafted Wood Keepsake Box item
Beautifully Handcrafted Wood Keepsake Box
$45

Starting bid

Made from stunning curly oak and walnut.


Approx. dimensions:

- 7.5” x 5.5” x 6”

- 17” lengthwise


Valued at approximately $140


Perfect for storing:

- Jewelry

- Special keepsakes

- Small treasures & heirlooms


The natural wood grain and craftsmanship make this a truly unique piece that would look beautiful in any home.

Ultimate Backyard Bash Package item
Ultimate Backyard Bash Package
$70

Starting bid

Valued at approximately $220!

- 2 Adirondack chairs

- Fire pit

- S’mores kit

- Lawn darts game

- Kubb yard game


Everything you need for a fun night around the fire with family and friends!


Whether you love summer evenings, backyard games, or relaxing by the fire, this package is ready to help you make some great memories.

Handmade and Hand-Carved Ugandan Items - Valued at $90 item
Handmade and Hand-Carved Ugandan Items - Valued at $90
$25

Starting bid

- Carved Wooden Spoons (large and small set)
- Woven Baskets (large and small)
- Oven Mitts
- Apron

- Cross-Body Bag

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!