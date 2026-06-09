Bowl for Bigs & Littles 2026 Sponsorships

COMMUNITY EXPOSURE: Name/Logo prominently featured in all event branding including social media, slide show, Bellefaire web presence, newspaper coverage, community fundraising website, and program newsletters.



EVENT DAY EXPOSURE: Opportunity to have a featured display table and/or other representation on event day.



BANNER/EVENT SIGNAGE: Logo listed prominently on sponsor banner located at event’s front entrance and the continuous slide show.



COMPLIMENTARY TEAM

