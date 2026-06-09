Bellefaire JCB

Hosted by

Bellefaire JCB

About this event

Bowl for Bigs & Littles 2026 Sponsorships

5619 Brecksville Rd

Independence, OH 44131, USA

Leading Sponsor
$2,500

COMMUNITY EXPOSURE: Name/Logo prominently featured in all event branding including social media, slide show, Bellefaire web presence, newspaper coverage, community fundraising website, and program newsletters.

EVENT DAY EXPOSURE: Opportunity to have a featured display table and/or other representation on event day.

BANNER/EVENT SIGNAGE: Logo listed prominently on sponsor banner located at event’s front entrance and the continuous slide show.

COMPLIMENTARY TEAM

Sustaining Sponsor
$1,000

COMMUNITY EXPOSURE: Name/Logo featured in event advertisements including social media presence.

EVENT DAY EXPOSURE: Opportunity to distribute coupons or flyers at the event.

BANNER/EVENT SIGNAGE: Logo listed prominently on banner located at event’s front entrance and the continuous slide show.

COMPLIMENTARY TEAM

Contributing Sponsor
$550

COMMUNITY EXPOSURE: Name/Logo featured in our social media presence.

BANNER/EVENT SIGNAGE: Logo listed on sponsorship banner located at event’s front entrance.


COMPLIMENTARY TEAM

Lane Sponsor
$275

COMMUNITY EXPOSURE: Name featured in our social media presence.

BANNER/EVENT SIGNAGE: Name listed on sponsorship banner located at event’s front entrance.

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