SAVE THE DATE! Bowl for Kids’ Sake 2025 will take place on Sunday, November 2nd, 2025, and YOU’RE INVITED!

On behalf of the Jewish Big Brothers Big Sisters Association (JBBBSA) of Bellefaire JCB, we are excited to start our fundraising event of the year. We're inviting you: Bigs, Littles, friends, and family to bowl with us. Please consider donating to our cause!

The funds we raise are vital to our ability to provide all services free of charge to our families and volunteers. We train and screen volunteers, plan group outings, and give camp and college scholarships.

Most importantly, with your help, we create meaningful one-to-one matches between adult volunteer mentors (“Bigs”) and Jewish children (“Littles”), ages 6 through 18.





Affiliated with Big Brothers Big Sisters of America since its founding, JBBBSA has over 100 years of experience in providing outstanding mentoring services for children in the Cleveland area with a proven successful track record due to our recruitment efforts, enrollment, matching, individualized training, and support.





Donate here.





Interested in sponsoring? Visit our sponsorship page for more information.







