Bowl for the Galaxy

INDIVIDUAL ADULT TICKET
Build your team individually or we can place you with other individual bowlers.
All adults pre-registered by April 26th will receive a free event t-shirt.
Child Individual Ticket 12 and under
$10
All children pre-registered by April 26th will receive a free event t-shirt.
The first 50 children ages 4 - 11 that are registered will receive a free Star Wars Lightsaber.
Friends Lane (Adults)
$80
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets
Includes up to 5 bowlers in a single lane.
All adults pre-registered by April 26th will receive a free event t-shirt.
Family Lane
$60
This is a group ticket, it includes 7 tickets
Good for families with 3 or more kids.
Includes 2 adult and up to 5 children bowling in one lane.
All adults pre-registered by April 26th will receive a free event t-shirt.
All children pre-registered by April 26th will receive a free event t-shirt.
The first 50 children ages 4 - 11 that are registered will receive a free Star Wars Lightsaber.
Lane Sponsorship
$60
If you are not able to attend but want to support our cause and help a family at the same time you can sponsor a lane. We will reserve it and award it to a family in need, so they can enjoy the day!
Bronze Sponsorship
$100
There are only Ten (10) Bronze Sponsorships Available
Benefits:
Company Logo on Sponsor Banner.
Facebook Sponsorship Post.
Twitter Sponsorship Post.
Instagram Sponsorship post.
Company name placed in Lower position on back of T-Shirt.
Silver Sponsorship
$250
There are only Four (4) Silver Sponsorships Available
Benefits:
Company Logo on Sponsor Banner.
Company Logo & Link on Sponsor Page.
Facebook Sponsorship Post.
Twitter Sponsorship Post.
Instagram Sponsorship post.
Company name placed in Third position on back of T-Shirt.
One Lane reserved for up to 5 people using special registration code.
Gold Sponsorship
$500
There are only Two (2) Gold Sponsorships Available
Benefits:
Company Logo on Sponsor Banner.
Company Logo & Link on Sponsor Page.
Facebook Sponsorship Post.
Twitter Sponsorship Post.
Instagram Sponsorship post.
Company Logo placed in Second position on back of T-Shirt.
Participation at an Event
Table provided for Promotional Giveaways.
Two adjoining lanes reserved for up to 5 people per lane using special registration code.
Platinum Sponsorship
$1,000
There is only one Platinum Sponsorship Available
Benefits:
Company Logo on all Event Signage & Literature.
Company Logo & Link on Sponsor Page.
Facebook Sponsorship Post.
Twitter Sponsorship Post.
Instagram Sponsorship post.
Company Logo placed in Top position on back of T-Shirt.
Participation at an Event
Table provided for Promotional Giveaways.
Event Photo Book
Four adjoining lanes reserved for up to 5 people per lane using special registration code.
Add a donation for Precious Warriors Foundation
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!