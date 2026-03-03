Clothednstrength Inc

Hosted by

Clothednstrength Inc

About this event

BOWLING 4 BRICKS

7235 Elmwood Ave

Philadelphia, PA 19142, USA

Early Bird: Adults
$44
Available until Apr 15

Thanks to Gift of Life, we are able to offer reduced ticket prices for a limited time. Get your tickets today; the early-bird price ends on April 15.


Includes:

-3 hours of bowling

-Shoe Rental

-Raffles & Prizes

-Food & Drinks

Early Bird: Children 8-12 years old
$17
Available until Apr 15

Thanks to Gift of Life, we are able to offer reduced ticket prices for a limited time. Get your tickets today; the early-bird price ends on April 15.


Includes:

-3 hours of bowling

-Shoe Rental

-Raffles & Prizes

-Food & Drinks

Children under 8 years old
Free
Adult
$54

Includes:

-3 hours of bowling

-Shoe Rental

-Raffles & Prizes

-Food & Drinks

Children 8-12 years old
$27

Includes:

-3 hours of bowling

-Shoe Rental

-Raffles & Prizes

-Food & Drinks

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!