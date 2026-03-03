BOWLING 4 BRICKS

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About this event
Thanks to Gift of Life, we are able to offer reduced ticket prices for a limited time. Get your tickets today; the early-bird price ends on April 15.
Includes:
-3 hours of bowling
-Shoe Rental
-Raffles & Prizes
-Food & Drinks
Thanks to Gift of Life, we are able to offer reduced ticket prices for a limited time. Get your tickets today; the early-bird price ends on April 15.
Includes:
-3 hours of bowling
-Shoe Rental
-Raffles & Prizes
-Food & Drinks
Includes:
-3 hours of bowling
-Shoe Rental
-Raffles & Prizes
-Food & Drinks
Includes:
-3 hours of bowling
-Shoe Rental
-Raffles & Prizes
-Food & Drinks
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!