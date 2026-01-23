SWSWF Bowling Bash - 2026

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6075 Aztec Circle Drive, San Diego, CA 92182
Exclusive use of one lane for 6 bowlers for the evening. Unlimited food & beverage and 2 alcoholic drink tickets per person. Signage name recognition at event.
2 games of bowling, unlimited food and soft drinks, 2 alcoholic drink tickets
Unlimited food & soft drinks, 1 alcoholic drink ticket. Purchased by March 7, 2026
Unlimited food and soft drinks, 1 alcoholic beverage ticket
$
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