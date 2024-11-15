Bowling Bingo with Mason's Mourning Light

Christmas is right around the corner, and this festive basket is packed with treasures to help you decorate and celebrate the season in style! Inside, you’ll find:
🎄 A charming stocking
🎄 A festive wall sign
🎄 A small tree decoration
🎄 Delicious chocolates and candies
🎄 A holiday-themed hot pad
🎄 An adorable Santa decoration
🎄 And more!
The perfect bundle to add holiday cheer to your home!
Fair Market Value: $50
Chestnut Street Gourmet Basket
$20
Treat yourself or someone special to this delightful gift basket, generously donated by Chestnut Street Floral! Packed with delicious items perfect for any occasion, this basket includes:
☕ Fresh coffee beans
🥣 A hearty soup mix
🍰 A no-bake cheesecake mix
🥗 Two flavorful dip mixes
🍑 Peach jalapeño preserves
A tasty way to indulge or share with loved ones!
Fair Market Value: $65
SecondWind IV Gift Card
$20
SecondWind IV Gift Card - $50 Value
Perfect for IV Therapy, Weight Loss Injections, & More!
Expiration date: 11/5/2025
Luxurious Skin Care Basket
$50
Pamper yourself with this indulgent skin care basket, generously donated by Potter's Plastic Surgery and Med Spa. This package includes:
✨ A gift card for a relaxing massage or rejuvenating facial
✨ Moisturizer and skin mask from Revision Skincare
✨ Daily cleanser from Induction Therapies
Everything you need for radiant, glowing skin!
Fair Market Value: $170
Men's Body Works & Snack Basket
$25
A perfect combination of grooming essentials and hearty snacks for the man who has it all! This basket includes:
🧴 Mahogany Teakwood body cream
🧼 2-in-1 body scrub and wash
💨 Body spray
Plus, a selection of savory treats:
🥩 2 packets of Pat's Beef Jerky
🥒 2 hearty dill pickles
🥜 2 beer nuts
🌶️ 2 Pat's beef pepper sticks
A great mix of indulgence and practicality!
Fair Market Value: $100
Aesthetically You Gift Voucher
$25
Aesthetically You Gift Voucher- $75 Value
Where Beauty Meets Wellness. Use on Weight Loss, Neurotoxin, Fillers, Microneedling, Sculptra, & more!
Expiration date: 12/30/2025
1-Year Family Fitness Membership – HRC Fitness Center
$75
Kickstart your New Year’s resolutions with this incredible 1-year family membership to HRC Fitness Center! Valued at $540, this membership is your ticket to staying active during the chilly winter months and feeling great after the holiday indulgence.
Enjoy access to top-notch facilities and programs designed to help you and your family move, stay healthy, and have fun together!
Fair Market Value: $540
Diamond Luxury Limos Party Bus Experience
$60
Gather your crew for an unforgettable ride on the Diamond Luxury Limos Party Bus! This package includes:
🚌 One-hour trip on the luxurious party bus
🕒 Additional hours available for purchase directly through Diamond Luxury Limos
Perfect for celebrations, nights out, or just cruising in style!
Expires: 11/01/2026
Service Area: Must be within 30 miles of Hays
Fair Market Value: $300
Winter Candy Apple Indulgence Basket
$25
Delight in this luxurious gift basket featuring:
A Stanley Cup tumbler, perfect for keeping your drinks hot or cold.
A collection of Bath & Body Works Winter Candy Apple items, including lotion, body wash, and fragrance mist.
Treat yourself or someone special to this perfect combination of functionality and holiday-inspired fragrance.
Fair Market Value: $100
Pamper & Glow Beauty Basket
$55
Generously donated by Beautify With Belle, this ultimate self-care and beauty basket includes:
Voesh Peeling Socks and Collagen Gloves for luxurious hand and foot care.
Matrix Insta Cure Shampoo, Conditioner, and Mask for healthy, nourished hair.
A Framar Hairbrush for effortless styling.
Hempz Lip Balm and Lotion for hydration and softness.
Elf Setting Mist to lock in your makeup all day.
Joico Heat Hero for heat protection and Joimist for flawless hair finishing.
A versatile makeup sponge for precise application.
Everything you need for a head-to-toe beauty refresh!
Fair Market Value: $200
