Bowling for Life!

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Individual Bowling Ticket. Includes a single bowler, shoes, and choice of bowling ball.
Team 4-5 Bowling Tickets. Includes 4-5 bowlers, shoes, and choice of bowling ball.
4-5 Bowling Tickets. Includes 4-5 bowlers, shoes, and choice of bowling ball, as well as 'banner advertising' and 5 small drinks.
4-5 Bowling Tickets. Includes 4-5 bowlers, shoes, and choice of bowling ball, as well as 'banner advertising', social media FB/IG shoutouts, 5 small drinks. and one large pizza.
Two lanes. Includes a total of 8-10 bowlers, shoes, and choice of bowling ball, as well as 'banner advertising', social media FB/IG shoutouts, personal recognition during intermission, 10 small drinks. and two large pizzas.
$
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