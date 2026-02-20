Macys Cradle Inc 501(c)(3)

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Macys Cradle Inc 501(c)(3)

About this event

Bowling for Life!

1499 N 9th St

Sapulpa, OK 74066, USA

Bowling for Life
$60

Individual Bowling Ticket. Includes a single bowler, shoes, and choice of bowling ball.

Lifeline Team
$300

Team 4-5 Bowling Tickets. Includes 4-5 bowlers, shoes, and choice of bowling ball.

Drinks, Babies, & Bowling Sponsor
$500

4-5 Bowling Tickets. Includes 4-5 bowlers, shoes, and choice of bowling ball, as well as 'banner advertising' and 5 small drinks.

Lanes for Life Sponsor
$750

4-5 Bowling Tickets. Includes 4-5 bowlers, shoes, and choice of bowling ball, as well as 'banner advertising', social media FB/IG shoutouts, 5 small drinks. and one large pizza.

Miracle Makers Sponsor
$2,000

Two lanes. Includes a total of 8-10 bowlers, shoes, and choice of bowling ball, as well as 'banner advertising', social media FB/IG shoutouts, personal recognition during intermission, 10 small drinks. and two large pizzas.

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