Hosted by

NATIONAL PAN-HELLENIC COUNCIL OF HOWARD COUNTY

About this event

Bowling for Babies

8419 Baltimore National Pike

Ellicott City, MD 21043, USA

Team Ticket
$275
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Team Ticket includes 6 person’s admission and automatic entry for the winning prize. Please provide team members’ names.

Single Bowler
$50

Single Bowler ticket is for bowlers not on a team.

Family Tickets
$275
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Family Ticket is for groups that do not want to compete in the competition but would like to bowl together. It includes 6 tickets for the lane size.

Kick It Ticket
$30

Kick It Tickets are for those supporting the fundraiser but do not want to bowl. If you plan to enjoy the refreshments and fellowship this is the ticket for you.

Donation
Pay what you can

If you would like to support our fundraiser for March of Dimes but aren’t able to make the event please consider donating to support NPHC of Howard County and our future initiatives.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!