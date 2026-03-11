Bowling for Babies

About this event
Team Ticket includes 6 person’s admission and automatic entry for the winning prize. Please provide team members’ names.
Single Bowler ticket is for bowlers not on a team.
Family Ticket is for groups that do not want to compete in the competition but would like to bowl together. It includes 6 tickets for the lane size.
Kick It Tickets are for those supporting the fundraiser but do not want to bowl. If you plan to enjoy the refreshments and fellowship this is the ticket for you.
If you would like to support our fundraiser for March of Dimes but aren’t able to make the event please consider donating to support NPHC of Howard County and our future initiatives.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!