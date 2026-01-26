Bowling for Courage 2026

Hosted by
Includes 2 games of extreme glow bowling, shoe rental, lunch, soft drink, and access to all raffles and door prizes!
DOES NOT INCLUDE BOWLING
Sponsor the costs of the hot dogs and soft drinks for the event. Includes recognition at the event and on our social media.
DOES NOT INCLUDE BOWLING
$100 donation that covers the cost of ONE BRAVE BOX that gets delivered to a newly diagnosed Type 1 at a nearby hospital. Includes recognition at the event and on our social media.
DOES NOT INCLUDE BOWLING
$50 donation that goes towards the Type 1 Champions Scholarship fund. Includes recognition at the event and on our social media.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!