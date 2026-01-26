Kids With Courage

Kids With Courage

Bowling for Courage 2026

803 SW Oldham Pkwy

Lee's Summit, MO 64081, USA

General admission
$30

Includes 2 games of extreme glow bowling, shoe rental, lunch, soft drink, and access to all raffles and door prizes!

PERFECT GAME SPONSOR
$300

DOES NOT INCLUDE BOWLING
Sponsor the costs of the hot dogs and soft drinks for the event. Includes recognition at the event and on our social media.

STRIKE Donation
$100

DOES NOT INCLUDE BOWLING
$100 donation that covers the cost of ONE BRAVE BOX that gets delivered to a newly diagnosed Type 1 at a nearby hospital. Includes recognition at the event and on our social media.

SPARE Donation
$50

DOES NOT INCLUDE BOWLING
$50 donation that goes towards the Type 1 Champions Scholarship fund. Includes recognition at the event and on our social media.

