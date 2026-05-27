BOWLING FOR DOLLARS

Hosted by
About this event
General admission for one bowler. This ticket includes entry and multiple bowling games in the National Bowling Stadium which is not open to the public. Additionally, you'll receive free parking in the parking garage for 1 vehicle during this event which falls on Hot August Nights.
Priority entry and access to VIP‑only Elite Speak Easy that has a hidden cash bar, pool table, light Hors d'Oeuvres, and a spectacular view of Downtown Reno. You won't want to miss this exciting and one of a kind experience! This Great Gatsby style venue is a sight to behold and there's only 90 wrist bands available for purchase.
Admission for your team of five bowlers. This ticket includes entry, multiple bowling games, and a reserved private lane at the National Bowling Stadium which is not open to the public. Additionally, your team will receive free parking in the parking garage for 5 vehicles during this event which falls on Hot August Nights.
This is a great opportunity to highlight your amazing business or organization! You will be able to showcase to many attendees during the entire event. This is a unique chance to reach a wide range of community members. No bowling lane purchase is necessary with this package. Please note, you must bring your own table. Only the space will be provided.
Since your team is already bowling, why not take advantage of this discounted package and great opportunity, to highlight your amazing business or organization?! You will be able to showcase to many attendees during the entire event. This is a unique chance to reach a wide range of community members. This package is ONLY available if you are purchasing a bowling lane. Please note, you must bring your own table. Only the space will be provided.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!