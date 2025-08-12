As the Presenting Partner, your leadership fuels CPR’s most critical advocacy work. Your support drives statewide reform, lifts family voices, and helps expand the Open MI Door Campaign to bring greater transparency and humanity to Michigan’s prisons.





The event will be promoted as:



“Strike Out Injustice presented by [Your Business Name] in partnership with Citizens for Prison Reform .”





This designation highlights your leadership and deep commitment to justice, transparency, and elevating the voices of families and incarcerated individuals. Your support strengthens the statewide outreach of the Open MI Door Campaign, helping CPR expand education, advocacy, and community engagement.





Presenting Sponsor benefits include:

• Reserved VIP Lane with pizza, pop, and bowling for 4–6 people

• Event branding that includes your business name as the Presenting Sponsor

• Prominent logo placement at the event and on event materials

• Dedicated social media spotlight announcing your sponsorship

• Recognition during the event

• Featured placement on CPR’s website for 12 months

• Inclusion in CPR’s newsletter as a major event sponsor

• Space to provide promotional materials