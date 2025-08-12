Bring your team together for a fun, community-centered day that supports CPR’s work to uplift families and strengthen connections for loved ones inside Michigan prisons.
Sponsor a lane and support families impacted by incarceration. Your contribution helps advance CPR’s statewide advocacy efforts, promoting transparency, dignity, and justice for individuals inside Michigan’s prison system.
Become a Pin Partner and amplify CPR’s mission. Your partnership empowers education, family engagement, and reform efforts that promote humane treatment and accountability across Michigan facilities.
Lead the way as a Champion of the Lanes. This sponsorship level strengthens CPR’s ability to respond to urgent family concerns, expand outreach, and elevate the voices of people directly impacted by the justice system.
As the Presenting Partner, your leadership fuels CPR’s most critical advocacy work. Your support drives statewide reform, lifts family voices, and helps expand the Open MI Door Campaign to bring greater transparency and humanity to Michigan’s prisons.
The event will be promoted as:
“Strike Out Injustice presented by [Your Business Name] in partnership with Citizens for Prison Reform .”
This designation highlights your leadership and deep commitment to justice, transparency, and elevating the voices of families and incarcerated individuals. Your support strengthens the statewide outreach of the Open MI Door Campaign, helping CPR expand education, advocacy, and community engagement.
Presenting Sponsor benefits include:
• Reserved VIP Lane with pizza, pop, and bowling for 4–6 people
• Event branding that includes your business name as the Presenting Sponsor
• Prominent logo placement at the event and on event materials
• Dedicated social media spotlight announcing your sponsorship
• Recognition during the event
• Featured placement on CPR’s website for 12 months
• Inclusion in CPR’s newsletter as a major event sponsor
• Space to provide promotional materials
